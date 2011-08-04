PRESS DIGEST-UPDATE 1- China, August 4

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China is looking to pass a bill to accelerate the development of its aircraft manufacturing sector, categorising it as a strategic industry in its 12th Five Year Plan. In the next 20 years, China is estimated to need nearly 4,000 new aircraft of various sizes.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China's Nasdaq-style ChiNext board may start ETF (exchange-traded fund) margin trading soon, participants at a conference on Financial instruments in Shenzhen said.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Land prices in China grew by 8.9 percent year on year to 3,000 yuan ($466) per square meter in the second quarter of this year, the Ministry of Land and Resources said. Prices of residential-zoned land rose 10.7 percent to 4,443 yuan per square meter in the second quarter.
CHINA DAILY
-- SAIC Motor Group , China's largest automaker by sales volume and revenue, announced that its asset-restructuring plan has received the greenlight from Chinese authorities, bringing it closer to its goal of becoming the first Chinese automaker to own its entire automobile manufacturing chain.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's Ministry of Finance will issue 20 billion yuan worth of bonds in Hong Kong in August.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- ConocoPhillips , the operator of two leaking oil platforms in China's Bohai Bay, said it had found more oil and oil-based drilling mud near a leaking platform, a day after the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) criticised the Houston-based energy company for failing to stop the leak and clean up the contamination quickly.
-- Chinese police have detained 11 suspects on charges of selling imitation guns fashioned after popular models such as Ak-47s and AWP sniper rifles.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Tibet received 2.25 million tourists in the first half of this year, up 24.8 percent from a year earlier.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.434 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
