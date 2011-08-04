PRESS DIGEST-UPDATE 1- China, August 4

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China is looking to pass a bill to accelerate the development of its aircraft manufacturing sector, categorising it as a strategic industry in its 12th Five Year Plan. In the next 20 years, China is estimated to need nearly 4,000 new aircraft of various sizes.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China's Nasdaq-style ChiNext board may start ETF (exchange-traded fund) margin trading soon, participants at a conference on Financial instruments in Shenzhen said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Land prices in China grew by 8.9 percent year on year to 3,000 yuan ($466) per square meter in the second quarter of this year, the Ministry of Land and Resources said. Prices of residential-zoned land rose 10.7 percent to 4,443 yuan per square meter in the second quarter.

CHINA DAILY

-- SAIC Motor Group , China's largest automaker by sales volume and revenue, announced that its asset-restructuring plan has received the greenlight from Chinese authorities, bringing it closer to its goal of becoming the first Chinese automaker to own its entire automobile manufacturing chain.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's Ministry of Finance will issue 20 billion yuan worth of bonds in Hong Kong in August.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- ConocoPhillips , the operator of two leaking oil platforms in China's Bohai Bay, said it had found more oil and oil-based drilling mud near a leaking platform, a day after the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) criticised the Houston-based energy company for failing to stop the leak and clean up the contamination quickly.

-- Chinese police have detained 11 suspects on charges of selling imitation guns fashioned after popular models such as Ak-47s and AWP sniper rifles.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Tibet received 2.25 million tourists in the first half of this year, up 24.8 percent from a year earlier.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.434 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)