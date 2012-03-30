PRESS DIGEST - China - March 30

SHANGHAI, March 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's securities regulator Guo Shuqing has pledged to accelerate the construction of a crude oil futures market and the introduction of coke and silver futures to better develop China's futures market.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- PepsiCo Inc has received regulatory approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for a plan to swap its bottling operations in China for a stake in China's Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp's beverage business.

- China will seek to build its next-generation Internet network by 2015 to increase Internet penetration and create 3 million new jobs, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a joint statment with two other ministries.

