UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST-China - Feb 16

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China cut around 32 billion yuan ($5.08 billion) of holdings in U.S. Treasuries in December, the third consecutive month of decline.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China's reliance on foreign trade -- the ratio of total trade value to the country's GDP and a measure of an economy's dependence on international markets -- dropped to 50.1 percent in 2011 after peaking at 67 percent in 2006, the General Administration of Customs said.

-- After a number of online stores suspended sales of Apple Inc's iPad in China, the U.S. tech giant accused Proview Technology of not honoring its agreement to transfer the rights to use the trademark for the product in China. A lawyer representing Proview Technology said Apple's "partial" reply was meant to confuse the public.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China will add 3,500 kilometres of high-speed railway track this year, with the total expected to top 10,000 kilometres by the end of the year.

-- Inner Mongolia, China's largest coal-producing region, will cap its raw coal production at 1 billion tonnes in 2015, which would be only marginally higher than the 979 million tonnes it produced in 2011.

-- The box office take at Chinese cinemas totalled 13.1 billion yuan ($2.08 billion) in 2011, up 28.9 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan)

