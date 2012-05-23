PRESS DIGEST - China - May 23

BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy the Huamin Imperial Tower office building in downtown Shanghai for 7 billion yuan ($1.11 billion).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's central government has formed a strategic partnership with more than 20 provincial governments to spur investment and sustain growth.

CHINA DAILY

-- China has drawn up a framework proposal for government agencies of all levels to cut taxes and to regulate executive pay at highly profitable monopolised industries and private companies, said Yang Yiyong, director of the Social Development Research Institute under the National Development and Reform Commission.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's top insurance regulator has banned non-insurance related entities or individuals from recommending insurance products and providing intermediary insurance-related services online.

