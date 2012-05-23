PRESS DIGEST - China - May 23

BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 23 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks
to buy the Huamin Imperial Tower office building in downtown
Shanghai for 7 billion yuan ($1.11 billion).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's central government has formed a strategic
partnership with more than 20 provincial governments to spur
investment and sustain growth.
CHINA DAILY
-- China has drawn up a framework proposal for government
agencies of all levels to cut taxes and to regulate executive
pay at highly profitable monopolised industries and private
companies, said Yang Yiyong, director of the Social Development
Research Institute under the National Development and Reform
Commission.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's top insurance regulator has banned non-insurance
related entities or individuals from recommending insurance
products and providing intermediary insurance-related services
online.
