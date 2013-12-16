China to crack down on price fixing of agricultural products

SHANGHAI Dec 16 China's pricing regulator said
it will crack down on price manipulation in agricultural
products to help protect low-income citizens, widening its probe
on antitrust violations that has targeted some well-known global
firms.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
in a statement published on its website on Sunday it will look
into pork, fertilizer, cotton, vegetable oil and sugar -- all
commodities with a disproportionate impact on low-income people
in China.
The agency would strengthen price subsidy mechanisms to
ameliorate the impact of rising product prices on poor people,
it added.
China is trying to restructure the economy so that growth is
driven by consumption and antitrust agencies have said they will
target industries where practices could lead to "unreasonably"
high consumer prices.
The NDRC has been stepping up its anti-monopoly enforcement
over the past several months. The NDRC handed down record fines
in August to six milk powder companies, including Mead Johnson
Nutrition Co and Danone, and has also punished
domestic jewellers for antitrust violations.
The regulator has said it would focus on six sectors --
aerospace, chemicals, automobiles, telecommunications,
pharmaceuticals and home appliances.
Last week, state media quoted NDRC official Xu Kunlin saying
the agency has "substantial evidence" against chipmaker Qualcomm
Inc in an antitrust probe.
Xu was also quoted as saying the agency would add at least
170 people to its price-fixing enforcement teams as it redoubles
efforts to tame anti-competitive behaviour in major industries,
including the automotive sector.