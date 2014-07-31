Alibaba-Wanxiang, Fosun-Juneyao partnerships hope to set up private banks -Securities Times

SHANGHAI, July 31 Two Chinese partnerships, one
of which involves Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd's
financial services affiliate, are still hoping to get private
banking licences after missing the initial batch of approvals
for China's very first private lenders, the Securities Times
said on Thursday.
The Alibaba Small and Micro Financial Services Group and
partner Wanxiang Group, China's largest auto parts company, are
drawing up a revised plan to set up a bank targeting small
customers, the Shenzhen-based newspaper said, citing material
related to the plan and a person close to Alibaba Group.
China's banking regulator recently approved the setting up
of several new banks which were wholly funded with capital from
private firms, introducing the first private lenders into a
sector dominated by state giants.
Fosun International Ltd is also persisting with
preparations to set up a banking operation together with Juneyao
Group, parent of Shanghai-based airline Juneyao, said the
Securities Times, citing Fosun insiders and an informed source
in Shanghai.
The Wanxiang-Alibaba Small and Micro Financial Services and
Fosun-Juneyao partnerships had not gained final approval,
although the companies had been part of the private banking
pilot programme earlier this year.
Fosun, which already owns stakes in two insurance companies
and a securities brokerage, has hired a senior executive from
the Shanghai branch of China Merchants Bank Co Ltd,
the Securities Times said.
Both Fosun and Juneyao plan to take a 20 percent stake in
their planned private bank, according to the article.
Alibaba and Wanxiang declined to comment.
Fosun and Juneyao could not be immediately reached for
comment by telephone. Fosun also did not respond to e-mailed
questions.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting
by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Ryan Woo)