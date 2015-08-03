China to strengthen supervision of programme trading-China Sec Journal

SHANGHAI Aug 3 China's securities regulator
will strengthen supervision of programme trading, which could
trigger systemic risks in the nation's stock markets, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.
On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
announced automated programme trading as the latest focus of its
investigations, and identified 24 stock trading accounts where
it said it had detected abnormal bids or bid cancellations.
A CSRC spokesperson told the China Securities Journal that
although programme trading can improve market liquidity and
pricing efficiency at normal times, it can also promote
speculative trading and destabilize the market.
In the event of abnormal market fluctuations, programme
trading can cause systemic risks, and if such trading strategies
are used to manipulate the market the consequence could be
disastrous, the article said.
