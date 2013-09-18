China property developers pull down shutters, hoard cash

| HONG KONG, Sept 19
HONG KONG, Sept 19 China's biggest property
developers are sitting on $25 billion in cash as they prepare
for a possible credit crunch and another round of crackdowns on
real estate speculation.
Companies including Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
and Greentown China Holdings Ltd raised more than $16
billion in offshore bonds and loans over the first eight months
of 2013 - about 36 percent more than in all of 2012. But they
have turned more cautious about investing, leaving much of that
money on their balance sheets.
China's property sector is a pillar of growth in the world's
second biggest economy, accounting for 15 percent of the gross
domestic product in the first half of the year. China data
released on Wednesday showed new home prices in August rose at
the fastest pace in 2-1/2 years strengthening the case for
government cooling measures.
Reuters has analysed data on 76 Chinese property developers
that reported June-quarter results, and found that while their
cash and short-term investments spiked, their capital spending
plans were more conservative.
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate data shows China's
real estate management and development companies' total capital
expenditures are expected to fall 11 percent in the next 12
months, a sharp contrast with property peers in the broader
Asia-Pacific region where capex is forecast to rise 6.6 percent.
Developers have curtailed capital spending as the U.S.
Federal Reserve's widely expected tapering of bond purchases
drives up global interest rates. At the same time, Beijing's
renewed crackdown on the country's bubble-prone property market
threatens to curb demand, while some cash-starved smaller
developers could go bust, flooding the market with cheap
property.
"Our financial situation is quite healthy, but we do have
concerns for a credit crunch in the industry. The concern does
exist for us. We solved our problems already and we are at a
very stable situation, but other companies' problems will
indirectly affect us - it's all interconnected," said Greentown
China Holdings Chief Financial Officer Fung Ching Simon.
"That's why we don't have a very aggressive plan for our
sales target for the year."
China has been trying for years to cool property prices,
most recently by barring some people in Zhengzhou, the capital
of central Henan province, from buying second homes. Analysts
expect similar rules in other cities too.
SELECTIVE LENDING
Evergrande and Greentown, two of China's largest developers,
both reported jumps of more than 50 percent in cash and cash
equivalents in the first six months of the year, helped by
strong sales and easy global credit markets.
Greentown said it had raised $1.1 billion via offshore bond
issues this year.
"We expanded our funding channels to overseas markets so
that we won't be impacted by the domestic conditions as bad as
before," said Greentown CFO Fung.
With land prices hitting record highs and authorities
renewing their push to rein in house prices, the developers'
cash hoards may well prove crucial in a sector where margins are
coming under pressure.
The sector's EBITDA margins, a measure of profitability, are
the lowest in six quarters as of the June period. In the current
year they are expected to rise only marginally to 21.5 percent
from 20.7 percent in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
SmartEstimate data. In 2011, the average EBITDA margin for the
sector was 22.6 percent.
"Developers are looking to be more flexible and liquid as a
result of capital market, sector and local credit policy
uncertainties. Banks will still be accommodative towards the big
players, but at least developers recognise the importance of
having buffers," said Raghav Bhandari, an analyst with
CreditSights, an independent research firm.
Tse Wai Wah, chief financial officer at Evergrande, said the
company's land acquisitions would slow the rest of the year, and
predicted that smaller developers would feel the brunt of
tightening credit conditions.
"Liquidity has been tight since June," he said. "Banks still
need to do business and will lend but they will do so
selectively. The impact (of tight credit) will be for
small-scale developers."
Those smaller developers do not have the same access to
overseas credit markets, leaving them reliant on less generous
onshore funding. A curb on riskier alternative forms of finance
and a credit squeeze in the interbank market have kept funds
relatively tight after a shadow bank lending spree that peaked
in March. Following tight onshore conditions, shadow banking
loans plummeted in July before recovering in August.
CASH BALANCES RISE
China's short-term interest rates shot to as high as 30
percent in late June after the central bank refused to increase
the money supply, a decision widely seen as a warning to banks
to clamp down on risky lending practices.
Shimao Property Holdings Ltd highlighted in its
earnings presentation in August the importance of speeding up
turnover and said it would take steps to "actively deal with
credit crunch" including extending the maturity profile of its
debt, reducing interest costs and maintaining a higher cash
balance.
The company's cash coverage, an indicator of a company's
ability to meet its debt obligations, rose to 1.75 times of
short term debt as of June 2013 from 1.46 in December 2012. It
had 18.9 billion yuan cash on hand as of June 2013, the highest
since its stock market listing in 2006.
Cash balances at companies such as Agile Property Holdings
Ltd, Evergrande and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
are up 30 to 88 percent over the past six months,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cash-starved smaller developers are proving tempting targets
for some of these cash-rich larger players. According to Thomson
Reuters data, some $14.9 billion in mergers and acquisitions
have been announced this year, already topping 2012's entire
tally of $14.7 billion.
"We could see smaller local guys tempted to sell out to big
national guys or Hong Kong players," said Guy Stear, analyst
with Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"We will see more consolidation in the Chinese property
sector, like we did in the banking sector. It is far too
fragmented," he added.