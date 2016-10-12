RPT-Wave of China property tightening hits home sales during holiday week

(Repeats item first carried late on Tuesday)
* National Day holidays popular time for Chinese to buy
property
* Realtors say prices and area sold fell in many big cities
* Follows sharp run up in prices all year in major cities
* Prices rises have raised official concerns in Beijing
* Several cities have introduced measures to restrict
purchases
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Oct 11 A wave of restrictions imposed
on housing markets in major Chinese cities last week have
unnerved some buyers and developers, cutting the area of new
homes sold in places such as Beijing and Shenzhen by more than
half.
More than 20 cities have imposed measures, including higher
mortgage downpayments, to cool hot property markets that have
raised official alarm in Beijing and fresh concerns about
China's ballooning debt.
Last week was a public holiday to mark National Day,
traditionally a high season for property sales. Property agents
said prices of new homes sold in the southern city of Shenzhen
and in Beijing dropped 20 percent last week to entice buyers,
compared with the previous week.
"The new tightening measures are quite stringent," said Alan
Cheng, general manager of realtor Centaline Shenzhen. "It's a
blow to confidence and people are worried that prices will drop,
so they are observing from the sidelines now."
The latest restrictions varied from city to city, but
included higher mortgage downpayments for second and third-time
home buyers, in a bid to stem the flow of cash into the red-hot
property market.
China's home prices rose 9.2 percent in August from a year
earlier, official data shows. But in Shenzhen, they increased
almost 37 percent, in Beijing more than 23 percent and in
Shanghai topped 30 percent. Such hefty price rises have been
common all year in these so-called Tier 1 cities.
The rally has prompted a frenzy among some buyers. In some
cases, couples divorced to find a way around buying
restrictions.
Despite signs of caution among buyers and developers last
week, agents said it was too early to tell if the tightening
measures would reverse the rally across many of China's major
cities. Credit remains loose and demand was still high, they
said.
Instead, buyers and developers were probably pausing to see
the impact of the flurry of tightening measures, which occurred
as central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned that the
government was "paying close attention" to rising property
prices in some cities, they said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Premier Li Keqiang said the government
will ensure a stable development of the property market.
DECLINES
Local governments, such as Shenzhen, also rejected
permission for some new launches if they considered offer prices
were too high, these agents said.
Beijing and Wuxi, a city near Shanghai, had no new launches
last week, a survey of 10 major cities by property researcher
CREIS showed. But the area of residential space sold, based on
developments launched previously, plunged 86 percent and 72
percent, respectively, compared to the previous week.
CREIS said cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou and Wuhan,
launched new developments but the area put on the market
declined more than 50 percent and the area sold dropped 35
percent to 60 percent.
The eastern city of Qingdao was an exception, the CREIS
survey showed. The amount of residential space sold climbed 23
percent from the previous week.
In Shenzhen, a development called "Mountain & Sea" went to
the market on Sunday and was the first new launch since the
tightening measures last week.
According to data provided by realtor Hopefluent
Real Properties (China), 62 percent of the 548 flats had been
sold. But Andy Lin, Hopefluent's market research director,
suggested that was not necessarily good news for the
development.
"I had estimated a selling price of 63,000 yuan before. It's
now dropped by around 20 percent," Lin said. "At this price, a
62 percent selling rate is very low."
He said Shenzhen had gained the most attention nationwide
for its stringent measures to cool the market.
"So projects can't be selling too well. It's a political
task for the Shenzhen government to suppress home prices," Lin
said.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Neil Fullick)