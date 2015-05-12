RPT-China rate cut puts spring in developers' step

(Repeats story to fix formatting)
* 11 of 12 execs optimistic rate cut will spur home buying
* Property sector accounts for 15 pct of China's growth
* Q1 real estate investment growth at lowest since 2009
* More interest rate cuts expected this year
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, May 13 Executives at nearly a dozen
listed Chinese developers say they will ramp up investment in
property this year thanks to Beijing's interest rate cuts, a
vote of confidence from a sector accounting for 15 percent of
economic growth.
China's real estate investment growth slipped in the first
quarter to its lowest rate since 2009 as developers focused on
clearing excess inventory, but rare comments from senior
executives offer hope of a near-term pick-up in home sales and a
knock-on boost for about 40 related business sectors.
Zhang Peng, president of Beijing-based Modern Land China Co
, welcomed the "positive signals to real estate
companies" in Sunday's interest rate cut, China's third in six
months.
"The central bank is actively loosening monetary policy.
This will release more lending quotas from financial
institutions and lower funding costs," he said.
Executives at nine developers told Reuters they were
confident the latest rate cut would speed up investment, while
three others said a decision on whether to ramp up spending
depended on market sales.
Any pick-up in building by developers would be a boon to raw
materials industries inside and outside China, which have been
hit hard by the slowdown in the country's once booming property
market.
Of the 12 listed developers surveyed by Reuters, only China
Resources Land, Country Garden and Yuzhou
Properties agreed to be named, while the rest declined
as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Modern Land
China did not complete the survey.
Eight of the developers said they were optimistic that the
rate cut would spur home purchases, while two more, including
Yuzhou Properties, were "very optimistic". Country Garden was
"cautiously optimistic".
"The view of the industry is changing because prices in many
cities have bottomed and started to rise," said a chief
financial officer of one of the property companies based in
eastern China.
"The impact is multifaceted. Rate cuts help the whole market
sentiment, and a bullish stock market also makes homebuyers more
upbeat about the housing market."
MORE RATE CUTS
State-backed China Resources Land, which said it was
optimistic the rate cut would accelerate its investment and
boost home sales, plans to raise up to $1.3 billion in a Hong
Kong share offer, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on
Tuesday, taking advantage of a near doubling in its stock price
in the past 12 months to gain funds for new
projects.
A chief executive officer of another state-owned developer,
who was neutral on whether the rate cut would spur home buying,
said it depended on whether banks reflect the cut in their
mortgage rates.
"Rate cuts are becoming the norm; two to three more cuts are
expected this year. Some home buyers may prefer to wait a bit
longer to see whether the market has really bottomed or not,"
said the executive.
All the developers Reuters spoke to are focused on China's
upper-tier cities, where there is less excess supply.
As sales and prices are much less robust in the lower-tier
cities, and access to funds remains limited for small and
medium-sized developers, which account for the bulk of the
market, this year is still unlikely to see an overall rise in
property investment growth.
Nomura analyst Jeffrey Gao forecast 5 percent growth in
property investment for 2015, down from 10.5 percent in 2014.
Data on Wednesday is expected to show China's real estate
investment growth continued to slow in the first four months of
this year. Home sales data is also due on Wednesday.
(Editing by Will Waterman)