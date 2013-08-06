Chinese developers turn to offshore loans as trust market seizes

* At least 10 companies agreed overseas loans in July
* Property-related trust products fell 63% last month
* Offshore bank liquidity eases concerns of funding crunch
By Nethelie Wong
HONG KONG, Aug 6 (IFR) - A clampdown on local non-bank
lending is driving more Chinese property companies to the
offshore loan market.
July was one of the busiest months on record for
international loans to the capital-intensive Chinese property
sector, with at least 10 sizable financings completed. That,
analysts say, marks an accelerating trend for borrowers in the
capital-intensive sector to look beyond the mainland funding
markets.
"Regulatory scrutiny of trust loan financing could make it
[onshore funding] more difficult to obtain," said Bei Fu, an
analyst at Standard & Poor's. "Most developers we rate have
reduced their exposure to costly trust financing in the past 12
months through lower-cost offshore funding in bonds and
syndicated loans."
China has restricted domestic banks from lending to property
companies in recent years in an effort to cool property prices,
while developers have not been allowed to list, refinance or
restructure in the domestic equity markets since 2010. With
those conditions unchanged, the sudden return of appetite for
overseas loans signals that a regulatory crackdown on the
burgeoning market for renminbi trust loans has reduced onshore
liquidity and pushed more issuers abroad.
China's trust market recorded only 296 products for Rmb26bn
(US$4.2bn) in July, a 27% drop in the number of products and a
57% tumble from the total amount raised the previous month. Of
the total, only 29 were property-related trusts for Rmb4.258bn,
down 45% in number and 63% in volume, according to Wind Data.
Property-related trusts typically invest in the debt portions of
development projects.
Trust products have been an important alternative to bank
lending in China. Their funding often comes from wealth
management products that are distributed to financial
institutions' high-net-worth clients, and a requirement for
banks to register all wealth products as part of a clampdown on
off-balance sheet lending has had a big impact on the sector.
OFFSHORE LIQUIDITY
The pick-up in offshore loans is also a result of tighter
credit conditions in the international bond markets, until
recently the favoured source of funding for Chinese developers.
A spike in Treasury yields since the US Federal Reserve revealed
plans to scale back its stimulus programme has undermined the
appetite of foreign investors for dollar bonds of Chinese
property companies.
Yields on US dollar Chinese property bonds have gone up
higher than rates in the loan market. Before Poly Property Group
reopened the market on July 29, the last PRC property bond was
Central China Real Estate's US$400m five-year in late May.
Central China priced at 6.5% and was quoted at 8.11% in
secondary on July 31, which translates into a 6.5% drop in the
bond price.
Comparatively, loan market liquidity is ample in both US and
Hong Kong dollars. Among others, Longfor closed a
HK$7.672bn-equivalent (US$983m) five-year club loan in mid-July.
The loan was the largest ever for a Chinese developer and priced
at Hibor plus 380bp all-in, which would translate into an
initial yield of 4.14%. Meanwhile, Longfor's recently issued US
dollar bonds due 2019 are yielding 6.875%.
Sunac Greentown Investment Holdings, a Shanghai joint
venture between Sunac and Greentown, obtained a US$400m
three-year loan in late July from five banks. Greentown itself
closed a US$100m three-year facility at Libor plus 400bp around
the same time.
Elsewhere, Yue Xiu Enterprise (Holdings) increased its
three-year term loan to US$280m from US$150m, while Agile
Property Holdings exercised a HK$1.65bn (US$213m) greenshoe on
its three-year amortising facility, increasing it from
HK$1.482bn.
That shows that the international bank market is stepping up
at a time when offshore bonds are becoming more expensive.
"It is quite positive for the bonds," said one credit
analyst in Singapore. "These companies before could not get
loans offshore, now they can, and that reassures investors about
their liquidity."
ACTIVE IN HONG KONG
The rise in dollar loans comes at the same time as Hong Kong
banks are facing slowing demand for mortgage lending in their
home market. Residential mortgages loans drawn in June dropped
11.3% compared with May to HK$12.8bn (US$1.65bn), and 36.6%
compared with the same month in 2012, reflecting government
measures to cool the city's property market.
As they shift money away from mortgage lending, loan market
liquidity is ample in Hong Kong, in US dollars or Hong Kong
dollars, and Chinese property companies have been looking to
take advantage.
"We expect this trend to continue for other developers as
Chinese banks become more active in the syndicated loan market
in Hong Kong," said Fu.