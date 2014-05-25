Prawns replace abalone as China property developers go down-market

* Franshion seeks coffee shops and restaurants to fill
clubhouse space
* Executives, government officials tighten purse strings to
avoid scrutiny
* Hotel operator adjusts menu to reflect taste for less
extravagance
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, May 26 The Chinese developer behind
an eight-storey clubhouse with a billion-dollar view over
Shanghai's Huangphu River is turning to lower-end coffee shops
and restaurants to fill the space, as a broad anti-graft
campaign puts the brakes on conspicuous spending.
The state-of-the-art, steel and glass building was
originally designed as a playground for China's elite, including
space to mix and mingle with officials from state-owned
enterprises based in offices nearby.
"Last year, we originally planned to open a clubhouse in the
building, but it became too sensitive," said Vincent Zuo, a
manager of research and development at Franshion Properties
, which has a market value of $2.7 billion.
"We are now looking to open restaurants and coffee shops,"
said Zuo, adding that an art museum was another option for the
arch-shaped building which sits in the middle of the company's
30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) cruise terminal complex.
The decision to target middle-market consumers comes amid a
crackdown on official corruption and extravagance in China that
is forcing some high-end developers and hotel operators to
change tactics to adapt to the new environment.
Franshion, a unit of state-owned Sinochem Corp which also
operates the five-star Grand Hyatt Shanghai, has shifted its
hotel focus more towards private events from government and
business dinners. The number of wedding banquets is up 50
percent from last year, said Andy Ding, vice president of
Franshion's unit China Jin Mao Group.
At the same time, consumption per head among business
clients has dropped by about 30 to 40 percent since the
crackdown began in 2012. Where once the average spending was
around 1,000 yuan per person, now it is 600 to 700, Grand Hyatt
Shanghai's manager Grace Tsou said.
CORRUPTION HANGOVER
As customers cut back, hotels are reviewing their menus.
That means expensive and extravagant dishes such as abalone and
lobster are out and cheaper offerings such as tiger prawns are
in, said Tsou.
Also, many of these business guests now opt to bring their
own liquor to restaurants - for which they are charged a service
fee - rather than splurge on expensive hotel drinks.
"Our revenue has felt the impact since 2012, so we have
started making changes early, such as adjusting the menu to more
healthy food and less extravagant prices," said Jin Mao's Ding,
whose company owns the building that houses the Grand Hyatt.
"Normal government activity demand is still there... but the
money spent is not as much as in the past."
The crackdown on corruption has already sapped profits at
some liquor companies. Remy Cointreau blamed the
campaign for a 32 percent fall in sales of its high-end brand,
Remy Martin, in the first quarter of this year.
And last month, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, China's
top seller of fiery and pricey liquor baijiu, posted its weakest
quarterly profit growth in three quarters as retail prices have
dropped some 60 percent since the end of 2012.
Shanghai Xintiandi, a commercial and residential complex
owned by Hong Kong's Shui On Land which houses some of
the financial capital's top restaurants, bars, shops and
boutiques, has also adjusted its tenant mix.
"Our restaurants are now more targeted at white-collar
workers" instead of elite big-spenders, said a manager in the
complex, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to
speak to the media.
LUXURY HOMES HIT
Developers and owners of luxury residential property are
also feeling the heat.
"The Beijing market is particularly slow. There's a lot of
supply because people are dumping their high-end property into
the market because of anti-corruption," said a manager of a
property company who declined to be named due to the sensitive
nature of the issue.
Industry watchers said owners of property priced around
40,000 to 50,000 yuan ($6,400-$8,000) per square meter had
already come under scrutiny.
In another cautious note, Soho China chairman Pan
Shiyi said he expects the introduction of a property
registration system in June to weigh on market supply.
The database is not only seen as vital for authorities to
control a frothy housing market - it would also require local
officials to report properties purchased, which could raise
questions about how they funded the purchases, industry experts
say.
In Beijing's secondary home market, the number of units on
sale in April doubled from January to 14,622 units, while
average selling prices eased 2.4 percent during the period,
according to data from property brokerage Midland Holdings.
Beijing-based real estate agent Pang Jianwei said he
recently sold a 178 square metre apartment in central Haidian
district for 12.2 million yuan, a 10 percent discount from the
asking price. He expects high-end home prices will continue to
see pressure.
In Shanghai, a manager at a developer said sales of villas
had been hurt as some investors were opting to go overseas.
"It's hard for an ordinary person to have many assets; one
has to have power to generate money, and it's difficult for him
to be totally clean. These people have to protect themselves and
their family so they'd rather invest overseas," said the
manager, who declined to be identified.
($1 = 6.2384 Chinese Yuan)
