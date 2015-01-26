China's overseas property investment to reach $20 bln in 2015-study

BEIJING Jan 26 Chinese investors are set to
fork out $20 billion on offshore property this year, up 21
percent on 2014 as more domestic real estate developers and
insurers internationalise their holdings, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
said on Monday.
Chinese offshore property investment had increased 46
percent to $16.5 billion last year on the year before, with
nearly 70 percent going to commercial real estate, the property
consultancy said in a report.
Outbound spending on commercial property, including office
buildings, for the first time outpaced domestic investment, the
company said.
"The easing of restrictions over the last a few years by the
Chinese government has (made it) ... much easier for
institutions as well as individuals to move money overseas,"
said David Green-Morgan, the Singapore-based head of global
research for International Capital Group at JLL.
Big Chinese insurers, including Ping An Insurance Group Co
of China and Anbang Insurance Group Co,
have emerged as major buyers in global markets.
Earlier this month Ping An, China's second-biggest insurer,
bought the Tower Place office block in London for £327 million,
having previously bought the Lloyds of London insurance
building.
Last October, Anbang agreed to buy New York City's Waldorf
Astoria hotel for $1.95 billion.
Driving China's outbound insurance investments are 2012
rules changes by the country's insurance regulator that allowed
companies to invest in real estate outside of the mainland and
Hong Kong.
As of the end of 2014, Chinese insurers invested nearly $24
billion outside China, accounting for 1.4 percent of the
industry's total assets, said Zhou Yanli, vice chairman of the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission at a press briefing last
Friday.
Last year, about 20 percent of insurance investment overseas
went to real estate, Zhou added.
Chinese property developers, including Dalian Wanda Group
Co, have also moved to globalise their portfolios to ensure
long-term returns as China's property market cools.
Dalian Wanda on Monday announced a $1 billion investment to
purchase two buildings at Sydney Harbour, the Chinese
conglomerate's second investment in Australia.
Europe was the most popular destination for Chinese overseas
property investment in 2014, raking in $5.5 billion, JLL said.
London topped the list of favourite cities with $4 billion
capital inflow, followed by Sydney and New York City.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)