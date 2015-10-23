UPDATE 3-China home prices rise for 5th month in Sept, more cities see gains

(Adds rise in Q3 property loans in paragraph 8, graphic)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath
BEIJING Oct 23 Home prices in China rose for a
fifth consecutive month in September, suggesting a mild recovery
in the housing market that will relieve some pressure on the
struggling economy.
The sector, which accounts for 15 percent of GDP, has become
a rare bright spot in an economy that is expected to grow at its
slowest pace in 25 years this year. But it may be some time
before it begins contributing to broader activity again.
Average new home prices inched up 0.3 percent in September
from August, according to Reuters calculations based on data
released by the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) on Friday. That
matched the pace in August.
Month-on-month price gains were recorded in 39 of the 70
cities surveyed, up from 35 in August.
However, while home prices and sales have improved in recent
months after a barrage of government support measures,
conditions remain weak in smaller cities and a huge overhang of
unsold houses is discouraging new investment and construction.
Data on Monday showed that growth in China's property
investment in the first nine months of the year slowed to the
lowest level since early 2009, while new construction over the
same period continued to see a year-on-year drop.
Still, in a sign property investment might be bottoming out,
new construction rose 15.3 percent in September from the same
period a year ago, the first such growth in nearly a year,
Reuters calculations based on official data showed.
Central bank figures also showed that bank lending to the
property market increased in the third quarter by 20.9 percent
from a year earlier, quickening from 19.4 percent in the second
quarter.
MIXED OUTLOOK
Economists at ING said a revival in new home starts could
point the way for property to become an economic growth driver
again next year, boosting demand for construction materials from
cement to steel.
But single-month data, derived from cumulative figures, can
be volatile, and economists are divided on the outlook.
Price gains in China's bigger cities may have passed their
peak, economists at Nomura said, noting price growth in Tier-1
cities eased to 2.0 percent in September month-on-month from 2.1
percent in August.
Stabilising home prices may only imply that housing demand
has returned to more normal levels after being driven higher by
earlier policy easing, Nomura said, noting growth in property
sales has also been easing from its recent July peak.
"This reinforces our view that property investment growth
may turn negative in 2016," they said.
Ma Jun, the chief economist at the People's Bank of
China(PBOC), conceded that the weak property investment was the
main source of downward pressure weighing on the economy but
said he expected investment to improve in coming months.
"Rising home prices in recent months have steadied market
sentiment... and improved sales are likely to stabilise the
property investment in coming months," Ma told the Financial
News on Friday. The paper is published by the central bank.
Major Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Co said last week it expected to
report a loss in the third quarter due to the weakness in the
yuan and a supply glut at home.
A breakdown of NBS data also pointed to continued weakness
in property markets in smaller cities where the glut of unsold
houses is believed to be the highest.
First-tier cities fared better, with Shenzhen being the top
performer. Prices in Shenzhen were up 37.6 percent in September
from a year earlier, compared with a 31.3 percent rise the
previous month.
