Fears in China's "Silicon Valley" that property boom will hurt tech boom

* Young professionals consider city too expensive
* Tech firms acknowledge costs, offer staff support
* Companies worried costs mean city is losing
competitiveness
* House prices up 63 percent in April from year earlier
* Housing costs higher than Beijing, Shanghai
By Clare Jim and James Pomfret
SHENZHEN, China, June 13 A housing boom in
China's wannabe "Silicon Valley" of Shenzhen risks undermining
the city's tech boom as young professionals consider moving out
to avoid the highest residential prices in the country.
In the space of four decades, Shenzhen has transformed
itself from a fishing village into a manufacturing centre and
now a tech hub - attracting top firms and young talent in
sectors including technology, advertising and design.
But a property frenzy, which has driven prices up by 580
percent in the past 10 years, is beginning to weigh on the
city's competitiveness, tech firms, professionals, industry
groups and officials say, just as it strives to develop new
economic drivers and pull away from old-economy manufacturing.
The tech hub has drawn some of China's top names including
internet giant Tencent and telecoms firm Huawei, plus emerging
new leaders such as DJI, the world's biggest commercial drone
maker, and gene mapping company BGI.
If these firms and those that are part of the tech-hub's
ecosystem of startups struggle to attract talent because of high
housing costs, they could start to doubt if Shenzhen is the
right location for their operations.
That could stunt the development of a high-tech sector that
Chinese media reports showcase as a shining example of China's
move up the value chain.
"For people of my age group, Shenzhen's high property prices
are causing a lot of pressure," said Chen Zhitao, a 25-year-old
marketing officer for Chinese online retail giant JD.com
. To save on rent, he shares a tiny flat with two others
where one has to sleep on a couch each night.
"Now my friends are discussing more and more whether to
leave, and to consider what other cities we might go to," he
said.
The Shenzhen city government, which has tightened housing
regulations to take the heat out of the price rally, and its
Science and Technology Innovation Commission did not respond
immediately to requests for comment.
CHINA'S MOST EXPENSIVE CITY
While commercial rents are stable, residential prices have
soared as available building land within the city shrank.
In the year to April, prices rose almost 63 percent - the
biggest rise in China - data shows. Average residential property
prices in Shenzhen in May were 40 percent higher than Beijing
and 30 percent above Shanghai, according to data provider China
Real Estate Index System (CREIS).
A 90-square metre apartment (970 sq ft) near the city
centre, or in the tech district of Nanshan, costs around 6
million yuan ($915,000).
The prices rises have been matched by a sharp increase in
borrowing. Outstanding mortgages rose 40 percent to 742 billion
yuan in 2015 and new mortgages jumped more than 200 percent to
340 billion yuan.
Blue-chip firms headquartered in Shenzhen acknowledge the
boom is a concern.
Internet giant Tencent expanded its housing
subsidy programme in May to include rent relief of up to 15,000
yuan a year, a source at the firm said. It also provides
interest free loans of up to 500,000 yuan ($76,214.86).
"The company has been very proactive with their (housing)
policies. It's very obvious," said a Tencent employee who only
gave his surname Chen.
"They can't not offer these if they want to retain and
attract employees ... high property prices are a big concern for
them."
Other major firms such as ZTE Corp ,
Huawei Technologies, DJI Holdings and the
Qianhai Free Trade Zone authority told Reuters they own
apartments and dormitories that they rent to staff at
below-market rates.
Ren Zhengfei, founder and head of Shenzhen-based Huawei,
expressed concern in an interview with China's state-run Xinhua
news agency about the impact of rising property prices on
business development on the mainland.
Housing and production costs are too high, he said. Huawei
declined to comment further.
HOUSING "DILEMMA"
Many other high-tech firms can not afford subsidies.
Fiona Zhang, a 26-year-old who helped found an online
marketing startup, said she was forced to move out of her studio
apartment last year when her rent jumped 42 percent.
She now shares a four-bedroom flat with three others. She
said many of her friends had quit Shenzhen to move to a cheaper
city.
"Starting my own business has been my dream," she said.
These cost pressures suggest the Shenzhen government needed
to change policy, Chen Geping, the head of the Shenzhen Housing
Research Association, was quoted as saying.
"Shenzhen's current property dilemma ... is no longer to
protect families in need, but how to find housing for its
(professional) talent," Chen said in the Southern Weekly
newspaper.
Other business groups, such as the Federation of Shenzhen
Industries, said they were concerned about the impact of
property prices on Shenzhen's competitiveness.
An employee at the Shenzhen Promotion Association for Small
& Medium Enterprises, who gave his surname as Huang, had a
different take on the impact of the housing rally.
Huang said startups required less labour than larger firms
so higher apartment prices might "eliminate mediocre labour
while keeping talent in Shenzhen."
($1=6.56 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Yimou Lee, Tris Pan and Teenie Ho;
Editing by Neil Fullick)