DEALTALK-New mantra for Chinese suitors: partner and prosper

* Chinese firms spend record $142 bln on foreign deals in
2016
* Face rising opposition from foreign governments,
regulators
* Australia blocked Chinese bid for its biggest power grid
* Chinese firms taking local partners to assuage concerns
By Denny Thomas and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, Sept 2 - Faced with mounting opposition from
foreign governments and regulators, Chinese suitors looking for
overseas acquisitions are teaming up with local partners and
private equity firms to allay concerns that China is gobbling up
key assets.
They are also turning to newer markets such as Malaysia and
Central Asia for a warmer welcome.
Chinese companies have poured a record $142 billion into
foreign deals this year, backed by a government mandate to
increase state companies' global footprint and buy technology to
upgrade the country's outdated manufacturing.
But a protectionist backlash has triggered greater scrutiny
of such deals by governments uncomfortable that Chinese
state-linked companies are extending their reach into their
economies.
Some Chinese deals have been blocked, including State Grid
Corp of China's $7.7 billion bid for Australia's
biggest electricity grid, while others have been put
on the back burner, such as Britain's 11th-hour decision to
review the building of a new Chinese-backed nuclear plant in
southwest England.
More broadly, Chinese buyers have been blamed for runaway
real estate prices in Canada and Australia, and on Thursday a
top European business lobby warned China that the protectionist
backlash would get worse unless it opened its own markets faster
to foreign investment.
"As challenges for Chinese buyers mount, they are scouting
for new markets and looking for ways to make their bids more
palatable to regulators and governments," said Mayooran
Elalingam, head of Asia-Pacific M&A at Deutsche Bank.
Zhao Ju, executive vice president in charge of investment
banking at China Merchants Bank, said teaming up
with local bidders, while creating jobs and contributing to
local tax revenues, could help ease resistance.
"Capital alone cannot solve all problems while investing
overseas. You need to have a smart tactic," he said.
In the latest example, developer Shanghai CRED is joining
Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart to bid for S.Kidman &
Co, Australia's largest private landholder, after a Chinese-led
consortium was turned down twice by the government for not being
in the national interest.
Chinese conglomerate CITIC Group is also seeking
local partners when bidding for foreign assets, Chairman Chang
Zhenming said last week after its earnings conference.
"We used to make most overseas investments on our own.
Nowadays, we tend to work with local partners more," he said, as
it helped smooth the process of winning the support of the
government concerned.
CHINA'S TRUMP CARD
Some are trying other tactics to help overcome overseas
opposition.
Fosun International Ltd, one of China's most
active overseas acquirers, said it was relying on local hires.
"This is much better than setting up Fosun's own team on the
ground or dispatching a team there, as they know more about the
local culture and investment risks," Fosun Chairman Guo
Guangchang said on Thursday.
Some Chinese state-controlled companies are teaming up with
Chinese private equity firms such as Hony Capital and CDH Group
to dilute concerns about Beijing's involvement in decision
makings. Bankers says more such tie-ups are likely.
A person involved in appliances maker Joyoung Co's
bid for German coffee machine maker WMF told Reuters
the company brought in CDH as a partner, though the Chinese
consortium eventually lost to a Swedish firm.
Despite the chilly reception, Chinese buyers do not appear
to be abandoning their overseas M&A plans. China Life Insurance
Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance Group said
this month they would step up such purchases, pouring billions
of dollars mostly into property. A Ping An spokesman said it
regularly works with local partners when investing overseas.
But the geographical focus for China's outbound M&A could be
changing.
Deutsche Bank's Elalingam said he expected more acquisitions
in countries such as India through Chinese President Xi
Jinping's One Belt One Road initiative, a development strategy
to increase connectivity and cooperation between China and the
rest of Eurasia.
While some developed markets might have turned up their
noses at Chinese money, Xi's initiative, announced in 2013, is
opening doors in India, Pakistan, Malaysia and regions like the
Balkans and Central Asia.
Chinese companies invested nearly $15 billion in associated
countries last year, up a fifth from 2014.
The tough economic conditions many countries face is
ultimately China's trump card, since they can ill afford to turn
away capital, said Wang Zilong, head of M&A at China
International Capital Corporation.
"Such countries will have to balance between the economic
reality and the concerns of local residents about the
overwhelming presence of Chinese capital," Wang added.
