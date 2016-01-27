China's Postal Savings Bank mandates 5 banks as HK IPO sponsors -sources

Jan 27 Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) has
mandated five investment banks as sponsors of a planned initial
public offering (IPO) worth up to $15 billion in Hong Kong,
sources said on Wednesday, moving ahead with what is likely to
be the world's biggest new listing this year.
State-owned PSBC picked Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Goldman
Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, said the sources, who could
not be named because details of the listing are not yet public.
UBS will act as sole financial adviser to PSBC on the deal,
one source said.
An IPO worth $12 billion to $15 billion would take place
before the summer, a separate source said.
A Beijing-based spokesman for PSBC declined to comment.
CICC, Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley and UBS also declined
to comment. Bank of American did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Fiona Lau of IFR in
Hong Kong; additional reporting by Shu Zhang; writing by Elzio
Barreto; editing by Jason Neely)