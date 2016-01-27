China's Postal Savings Bank mandates 5 banks as HK IPO sponsors -sources

Jan 27 Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) has mandated five investment banks as sponsors of a planned initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $15 billion in Hong Kong, sources said on Wednesday, moving ahead with what is likely to be the world's biggest new listing this year.

State-owned PSBC picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, said the sources, who could not be named because details of the listing are not yet public.

UBS will act as sole financial adviser to PSBC on the deal, one source said.

An IPO worth $12 billion to $15 billion would take place before the summer, a separate source said.

A Beijing-based spokesman for PSBC declined to comment. CICC, Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley and UBS also declined to comment. Bank of American did not immediately reply to a request for comment.