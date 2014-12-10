UK court reserves judgment in Citi, Mercuria's Chinese metals dispute

LONDON Dec 10 A London court declined to make
an immediate ruling on Wednesday in a case between U.S. bank
Citigroup Inc and trade house Mercuria over who should
face about $270 million of potential losses from metals
financing deals in China, following a probe into suspected
fraud.
High Court judge Mr Justice Phillips reserved judgment in
the case, one strand in a web of legal actions filed in the wake
of the probe which was launched in May by Chinese authorities
into suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port, the world's
seventh busiest, and nearby Penglai.
Citigroup and Mercuria Energy Trading Ltd had a close
business relationship but turned on each other during a frantic
several weeks after the suspected fraud was uncovered, seeking
to shift financial responsibility onto each other, the court
heard last week.
China has been investigating whether private metals trading
firm Decheng Mining and its related companies used fake
warehouse receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against a
single cargo of metal, including metal owned by Mecuria.
Mercuria held copper and aluminium in Chinese warehouses and
agreed a series of deals that were effective loans from Citi
using the metal as collateral.
Under the repurchasing agreements, or repos, Citi agreed to
purchase metal from Mercuria before selling it back at a
slightly higher price to include interest on the effective
loans.
The two groups were in the midst of several repo deals when
the potential fraud in China was uncovered in warehouses in both
Qingdao and Penglai. Citi demanded early repayment of the repos
and Mercuria refused.
Meanwhile the Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown on
parts of the two ports where the metal is held, preventing
anyone, including Citi, Mercuria and the warehouse operators,
from accessing the material, court documents said.
