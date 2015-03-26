Trafigura, Wanxiang plan Hong Kong arbitration for China metals dispute

* Judge orders Wanxiang to cease court case in Shanghai
LONDON, March 26 Trading house Trafigura
and China's Wanxiang Resources are expected to agree
to arbitration in Hong Kong for a dispute linked to alleged
metals financing fraud after sparring over jurisdiction, lawyers
for the firms said.
Trafigura won a judgment on Thursday ordering Wanxiang to
halt court proceedings in Shanghai, but Mr. Justice Blair at
England's High Court encouraged the two sides to hammer out an
agreement on arbitration.
Trafigura wanted the case heard in English courts, but
Wanxiang said any result there would not be enforceable in
China.
"I would prefer for the parties to have a genuine go at
agreement," the judge said.
The two sides have discussed bringing their case to Hong
Kong's International Arbitration Centre and hope to agree
details in coming days or weeks, lawyers for the two companies
said at a court hearing.
In a January hearing, Trafigura said having an English court
venue could cut potential damages to $1 million from about $10
million in a Chinese court.
The case is one of many legal actions sparked by a probe
launched in May last year by Chinese authorities into suspected
fraud at China's Qingdao port, the world's seventh busiest, and
nearby Penglai.
The alleged fraud is estimated to have cost Western banks
and trading houses as well as local Asian banks more than $3
billion in total.
Neither Trafigura nor Wanxiang are accused of fraud, but
have been caught in the fallout from the probe.
A private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly
duplicated warehouse certificates stored at Qingdao port to
pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank
loans.
Wanxiang launched proceedings in China in August last year
against Impala Warehousing and Logistics, owned by Trafigura,
accusing Impala of failing to deliver 5,004 tonnes of aluminium
it owned from warehouses.
Wanxiang Resources, a commodities trading arm of Wanxiang
Group, demanded the metal or damages of $8.9 million.
According to court documents, Wanxiang believed its cargo
ended up in Korea while Impala said the fate of the metal was
unknown.
Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown on parts of the two
ports where the metal was held, preventing Impala and Wanxiang
from accessing the warehouses, the documents said.
Impala had insisted that an agreement to store Wanxiang's
aluminium in Impala's warehouses included a provision that all
disputes be heard in English courts while Wanxiang said Shanghai
was the proper venue for the case.
