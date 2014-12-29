For Qualcomm, China settlement may be just the beginning

| SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING
SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING Dec 29 The settlement of
China's anti-trust probe into Qualcomm Inc is likely to
intensify global scrutiny of the firm's highly profitable patent
licensing business, and may even call into question its
worldwide contracts with smartphone makers such as Apple and
Samsung.
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is
moving to wrap up its 13-month investigation into the U.S.
chipmaker as soon as possible, the regulator said in a statement
on Friday, bringing to an end one of the most high profile of a
slew of such investigations by Beijing into western firms.
Any deal is likely to include a record-breaking fine, as
well as changes to how Qualcomm licenses its technology to
handset makers in China, according to industry sources and local
press reports.
That could weaken the firm's prized technology-licensing
business across the global smartphone industry by increasing
pressure from regulators in other countries. Anti-trust probes
in Europe and by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may be
related to China's investigation, Qualcomm has said.
"It's not an overstatement to say they're under attack,"
said Thomas Cotter, a patent expert and professor at the
University of Minnesota Law School. "Nobody knows how it will
play out but the fact that there is an FTC investigation tells
you something."
Qualcomm declined to comment.
ROYALTY CHANGES
Qualcomm is the top patent holder for cellphone technology,
including many that form industry standards like CDMA and LTE.
Charging royalties based on the cellphones' selling prices, even
those made with competitors' chips, provided more than half of
its $8 billion net income in 2014.
As growth tapers in developed markets, the smartphone
industry has turned to China, where the rollout of LTE
technology is driving demand, and where the majority of the
world's smartphones are also manufactured.
The NDRC, one of China's anti-trust regulators, has said it
suspects Qualcomm of overcharging and abusing its market
position in wireless communication standards.
Qualcomm is expected by industry sources to agree to changes
in how it charges royalties on cellphones sold in China, which
will hurt its bottom line in its fastest-growing and most
significant market.
Qualcomm earned about half of its global revenue of $26.5
billion in China for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28.
An agreement to lower royalty rates charged by Qualcomm on
phones sold in China could affect its contractual relationships
not just with local manufacturers such as Huawei,
Lenovo, ZTE and Xiaomi Inc, but also with
bigger global players that make and sell phones in China, such
as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics, said
patent lawyers consulted by Reuters.
At a meeting with analysts in November, Qualcomm President
Derek Aberle did not directly answer a question about when the
chipmaker's largest licensees' contracts would be due for
renegotiation, or how those renegotiations would be affected by
potential concessions Qualcomm could make in China.
"If Qualcomm comes to an agreement with China's government
to materially reduce its royalty rates, then what happens with
their agreements with LG, Samsung and Apple?" said Ascendiant
Capital analyst Cody Acree. "It becomes a snowball that's really
hard to see the end to."
ON THE BACK FOOT
The China probe is the latest anti-trust investigation faced
by Qualcomm, which was hit with a $20 million fine in South
Korea in 2009 and was forced to renegotiate licensing agreements
with Nokia and others by the European Commission in 2007.
Recent decisions by Supreme Court judges making it harder to
enforce software patents, as well as the possibility of a
renewed push in Washington for patent reform, now have the San
Diego company on the defensive at home, some patent experts
believe.
The FTC's probe concerns patents on technology used in
industry standards and might require Qualcomm to change its
licensing practices, according to a company filing.
"Qualcomm has more problems than just in China," said Donald
Merino, who advises companies on patents in Asia. "They have a
problem in the US as well because the U.S. is devaluing the
patent system."
(Editing by Alex Richardson)