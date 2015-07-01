China begins testing locally developed bullet trains-People's Daily

SHANGHAI, July 1 China began testing the first
bullet train completely made from locally produced parts this
week, the official People's Daily newspaper said on Wednesday,
as part of a big government-led push to export railway
technology.
China is competing with Germany's Siemens AG,
Canada's Bombardier Inc and Japan's Kawasaki Heavy
Industries Ltd for global rail contracts - the same
companies that helped it build a high-speed rail network that is
now the world's longest at 16,000 kilometres.
China is also home to the world's largest train maker by
sales, CRRC Corp Ltd , which was formed when
the government merged its two biggest train makers in June.
"The new train, with our full intellectual property rights,
will facilitate our efforts to export China's railway products
and technologies," the newspaper quoted He Huawu, chief engineer
of railway operator China Railway Corp, as saying.
Foreign firms currently supply some of the parts that go
into Chinese-made bullet trains, such as traction systems,
analysts say.
The Chinese prototypes that are made from all-local parts
have an operational speed of 350 km/hour and a top speed of 400
km/hour and, if successful, the trains will gradually replace
older models currently in use, the paper added.
Earlier this year, a $3.75 billion tender that was initially
won by a Chinese consortium to build tracks and supply bullet
trains to Mexico was scrapped by the Mexican government.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)