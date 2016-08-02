Foreign rail firms shunted as "Made in China" mantra gathers pace

* Chinese cities tighten rules for metro rail tenders
* Foreign invested firms scored down in contract bids
* Railways a priority sector for China tech export drive
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, Aug 3 Foreign firms say they are
struggling to gain access to China's vast railway market as the
country, seeking to transform its domestic industry into an
export powerhouse, tightens the bidding criteria on rail
tenders.
The complaints echo similar concerns raised in other
industries including technology and renewable energy, and
highlight what some foreign companies see as an uneven playing
field when operating in China.
Four rail suppliers with offshore funding said they were
finding it harder to win contracts thanks to the proliferation
of government-supported rivals, with at least one saying it was
already experiencing discrimination.
"In the last 1-2 years there have been tendencies to
disregard foreign-invested companies as Chinese companies, and
to prefer Chinese-invested companies versus foreign-invested
companies," Ansgar Brockmeyer, board chairman of German brake
maker Knorr-Bremse's Asia Pacific arm, told Reuters.
Foreign participation in China's rail market has for the
last decade been limited to minority stakes in joint ventures or
as sub-suppliers of domestic players, often with the condition
that they transfer technology to local partners.
Many, like Germany's Siemens AG and Canada's
Bombardier did and consequently helped build the
world's biggest railway network by both length and revenue.
Beijing now wants to help many of these local partners such
as CRRC Corp become globally competitive
behemoths which will export home-grown technology. Its "Made in
China 2025" plan released last year described railways as a
priority sector.
Some industry insiders say this is causing concern that
wholly-local firms are being increasingly favoured at the
expense of foreign invested companies.
Knorr-Bremse, which has been supplying braking systems to
metro operators for 25 years, said it had received tender
documents from 11 Chinese cities in 2015 that stipulated new
bidding rules which scored down foreign-invested firms versus
purely local names. It lost out on three as a result, it said.
"We are concerned that ... this might become a trend but on
the other hand we can't really imagine because this would
clearly infringe any World Trade Organisation agreement,"
Brockmeyer said. "We are in discussions with the local
governments and the NDRC on this."
The 11 Chinese cities including Kunming, Urumqi and
Guangzhou have begun to score companies on whether they are
foreign-invested or 100 percent local firms. In the past firms
simply had to prove that at least 70 percent of their supply
chain was in China. Metro operators award bidders on different
categories such as price, which they later add up to determine a
winner.
The metro operators of Kunming, Urumqi and Guangzhou as well
as the National Development and Reform Commission did not
respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
"INCREASINGLY HOSTILE" ENVIRONMENT
The European Chamber of Commerce in China has also raised
concerns over tougher conditions for companies with foreign
investment, saying recent statements from Beijing about opening
the rail market up to private capital "indicates that the
government treats domestic capital preferentially."
"For the market for urban rail, the regulatory system also
restricts foreign companies from bidding directly for rolling
stock and signalling business. In some instances it even
prevents Sino-foreign JVs from obtaining a license or
qualification to bid," the Chamber said.
The Chamber in June warned of an "increasingly hostile"
overall business environment that was tilted in favour of
domestic firms.
Such concerns have been particularly prevalent in the
technology sector, which lobbied U.S. President Barack Obama
last year.
In February last year, China dropped some of the world's
leading technology brands from its approved state purchase
lists, while approving thousands more locally made products.
Other rail suppliers spoke of growing pressure coming from a
proliferation of new local rivals, many of whom are
government-supported.
"The new competitors we're facing here in China are purely
local companies," said Lv Yachen, who chairs a joint venture
between French electronics firm Thales SA and state
firm Shanghai Electric Group, which supplies
signalling systems to Chinese subway project.
"As the NDRC is attaching great importance to independent
property rights, we used to have 4-5 signalling suppliers in the
industry but now it has become nine and another three are to be
approved very soon," he said.
Two industry executives who declined to be named for fear
that it would affect their business relationships said some
firms were considering shifting their focus to other overseas
markets, or choosing to downplay the foreign participation in
their partnerships to cope with the "buy local" push.
"Now it's all about buying from Chinese companies," said a
source from a large European railway supplier. "It's harder to
do business here."
($1 = 0.9017 euros)
