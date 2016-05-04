China fines Hitachi, CRRC unit for failing to declare joint venture

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
SHANGHAI May 4 China's commerce ministry has fined Japan's Hitachi Ltd and a unit of domestic trainmaker CRRC Corp 150,000 yuan ($23,100) each for failing to declare a joint venture set up over three years ago.
Hitachi and Beijing CNR agreed in March 2013 to set up a rail traffic signal joint venture and obtained a business license a year later but failed to declare the tie-up to authorities, the Ministry of Commerce's anti-monopoly bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.
Beijing CNR was a unit of China CNR, which merged with rival trainmaker CSR Corp to create CRRC Corp last year.
In a separate statement, the commerce ministry said it had also fined Bombardier and China's New United Group 400,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan respectively for failing to declare a joint venture set up in 2015 to bid on urban rail and tram traffic signal contracts. ($1 = 6.4972 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter
VANCOUVER, Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares.