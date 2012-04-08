China sets up rare earth body to shake up industry

BEIJING, April 8 China on Sunday set up a rare
earth industry association, state media reported, in a move to
speed up consolidation of its sprawling industry that has drawn
fire for what overseas trade partners call unfair export quotas.
The association, with 155 members across the country, will
report to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology,
which regulates rare earth production, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
Baotou Steel Rare Earth in Inner Mongolia, Rising Nonferrous
in Guangdong and China Minmetals are among 13 heavyweight
members, Xinhua said.
Su Bo, an industry vice minister, said Beijing wanted to
shake up the industry by phasing out small smelters, giving big
players a greater stake in the supply of rare earth metals and
boosting environmental protection.
"China will continue to clean up the rare earth industry,
expand rare earth environmental controls, strengthen
environmental checks, and implement stricter rare earth
environmental policies," Su said.
Xinhua said the long-awaited body would promote
international exchanges and help Chinese companies to handle
trade disputes. China's rare earth export quota is managed by
China's Ministry of Commerce.
The European Union, the United States and Japan complained
to the World Trade Organisation last month that China is
illegally choking off exports of rare earths to hold down prices
for its domestic manufacturers and pressure international firms
to move operations to China.
China accounts for about 97 percent of world output of the
17 rare earth metals crucial for the defense, electronics and
renewable-energy industries and used in a range of products such
as the iPhone, disk drives and wind turbines.
Beijing has said its export curbs are necessary to control
environmental problems caused by rare earth mining and to
preserve supplies of an exhaustible natural resource.