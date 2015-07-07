Fate of global rare earth miners rests on China smuggling crackdown

| BEIJING, July 8
BEIJING, July 8 The fate of debt-ridden U.S.
rare earth miner Molycorp rests on China's efforts to
crack down on networks that smuggled as much as 40,000 tonnes of
the vital technology metals out of the country last year,
driving down global prices.
Greenwood, Colorado-based Molycorp is the sole U.S. domestic
supplier of rare earths used in everything from smartphones to
military jet engines and hybrid vehicles. In 2011, it relaunched
its huge Mountain Pass mine in California expecting prices to
stay high after China, which dominates world supply, restricted
exports. Last month it filed for bankruptcy protection as
operating losses mounted.
Customs police in the eastern Chinese port of Qingdao last
month arrested five traders following a nine-month investigation
into a rare earth and ferromolybdenum smuggling ring worth
nearly $18 million.
That was no one-off. Chinese authorities have been
struggling since 2010 to smash an illegal supply chain in which
rogue miners deliver ores to unauthorised separation facilities,
with the finished products then disguised and shipped abroad.
"Traders go through all kinds of channels and make false
product declarations at customs - marking it as alumina or even
washing powder," said Chen Zhanheng, vice-secretary general of
the Association of China Rare Earth Industry.
According to industry estimates, around 40,000 tonnes of
rare earth oxides were smuggled out of China last year, more
than the official export volume of 28,000 tonnes. It has hurt
overseas producers like Australia's Lynas Corp and
Molycorp, whose business plans were built on China's efforts to
restrict domestic supply and crack down on illegal production.
"Paradoxically, Molycorp's biggest supporters may be in
Beijing," said David Abraham, director of the U.S.-based
Technology, Rare and Electronics Material Center, who studies
the politics behind the rare earth sector. "If authorities in
China can reduce black market trade it would introduce enough
market stability and an unofficial price floor that will go far
in giving Molycorp the space it needs to restructure into a
profitable company."
A spokesman for Molycorp declined to comment.
OVERSEAS RIVALS UNDERMINED
Cracking down on smuggling has been a priority in China
since 2009, when authorities first turned their attention to
restructuring an industry beset by disorder and regulatory
failures.
Officials said China was not being properly compensated for
its dominance in global supply, and its policies were designed
to support prices and encourage 'value-added' downstream
sectors. China controls around 90 percent of the world's rare
earth supply.
Beijing vowed to restrict imports through a quota system and
cap domestic production, justifying its policies to the World
Trade Organisation by pointing to the environmental damage done
by mining in regions like Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi.
But the smuggling has continued, keeping prices low and
undermining overseas competitors, with traders saying it remains
relatively easy for smugglers to hide small volumes of rare
earth amid consignments of bulk commodities.
"These activities are still under the protective umbrella of
local governments and in the past it wasn't easy to crack down
on them. Many of the mines are small-scale and widely
dispersed," said Chen.
With quotas and tariffs helping to create a price gap
between domestic and international markets, many have expressed
hope that removing quotas this year would cause prices to
converge and cut the demand for smuggled material.
"Now there are no such limits and traders only need orders
from overseas to qualify as an exporter, there is no need to
risk smuggling illegally - there's no profit motive," said Chen.
But with China still imposing production caps and many large
rare earth mines operating at well below full capacity, there is
still an incentive for illegal producers.
China set an official production cap of 105,000 tonnes for
2015. If consumption remains at the 2014 level of around 84,000
tonnes, it would leave around 20,000 tonnes of official output
available for export.
With established smuggling channels, many buyers preferred
to take the illegal route, even when quotas were available. In
2011, exporters used just 61.6 percent of total quotas, with
that figure rising to 91 percent last year, showing that
exporters were still not using all their quotas.
China also continues to restrict the number of firms allowed
to produce and export rare earths, meaning there will remain a
significant supply bottleneck that is likely to encourage
smuggling as well as illegal production.
"More so than smuggling, illegal mining and production of
the concentrates is perhaps the most prevalent problem in
China's industry and is a major reason why prices are low
because there are abundant inventories that were never planned
to exist," said Ryan Castilloux, founding director of Adamas
Intelligence.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi)
