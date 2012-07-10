China reshapes role in rare earths, could be importer by 2014

* Chinese demand could lead to imports by 2014
* China's strategy is to move away from low-end mining
* Beijing seeking dominance in downstream rare earth sectors
By David Stanway
BEIJING, July 11 China, the world's biggest
producer of rare earth metals, is likely to turn an importer of
the vital industrial ingredients by as early as 2014 as it
boosts consumption in domestic high-tech industries rather than
just shipping raw material overseas.
China says it is curbing exports to redress the
environmental damage done by decades of mining, but has also
made clear it would prefer to be the biggest consumer of rare
earths rather than the biggest producer.
China's appetite is growing fast as it seeks to maintain its
stranglehold over the group of 17 elements used in new
technologies like smartphones and hybrid cars.
A concerted effort to build an entire industrial chain means
that China, which produces more than 90 percent of world
supplies of rare earths, is now consuming 65 percent of output
versus 25 percent a decade ago.
"By 2014 or 2015, China will probably be in a net import
situation for certain rare earths," said Mark Smith, chief
executive of Colorado-based miner Molycorp, which this
year acquired China-based Neo Material Technologies to
boost its processing know-how and its presence in China.
"When the demand is there, that's where the supply has to
go. Over 80 percent of the magnets produced in the world come
from China and that is growing just tremendously every year,"
Smith told Reuters in an interview.
While its tight export controls have sparked disputes with
the United States, Japan and Europe, Beijing's priorities extend
beyond controlling supplies and prices. It aims to dominate
downstream products like magnets, which can be made smaller and
more powerful with rare earths.
China's coking coal sector offers a lesson, analysts say.
Determined to feed its own steel mills instead of shipping the
material abroad, China changed itself from the world's biggest
exporter into one of the biggest importers.
SHARING THE BURDEN
The United States Geological Survey says China has about
half of global rare earth reserves, with 55 million tonnes, as
compared to Russia with 19 million and the United States with 13
million. But China says the figure is closer to a quarter and
churning out 90 percent of world supplies is unsustainable.
Domestic consumption will grow at least 10 percent a year in
the next few years, said Li Zhong, vice-president of China's
biggest miner, Baotou Rare Earth, and with Beijing
also capping output, the growth can only be met by a further
export cut or increased imports.
Beijing's policies have already pushed up prices, persuading
countries like the United States, Canada and India to resume
production after shutting mines decades ago. Processing is also
becoming attractive, with Australia's Lynas Corp
seeking approval to build a plant in Malaysia.
HIGH-TECH REWARDS
For Beijing, shipping low-end ore abroad meant it paid all
the environmental costs but gained none of the rewards from
high-tech manufacturing. Its efforts to clean up mining and
limit foreign sales are part of the same strategy to maximise
returns from its resources.
"The control over global rare earth output is important as
far as it buys China the time needed to establish the supply
chain," said Jane Nakano, a researcher at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
As part of the push downstream, big producing regions like
Baotou in Inner Mongolia are being encouraged to emulate the
likes of Japan's Hitachi, which began as a copper mine and
turned itself into multi-billion dollar high-tech conglomerate.
One key industry is magnets, used in renewable energy,
satellites, MRIs and gas drilling. Chinese producers like
Zhenghai Magnetic Materials contribute more than 80
percent of global output, up from almost zero two decades ago.
China also makes more than 70 percent of the world's total
luminescent materials, hydrogen storage cells and glass
polishing materials, the industry ministry said in a report last
month. All these items utilise rare earths.
While the ministry said China still lagged in downstream
technologies, export curbs are playing a role in the effort to
catch up, encouraging foreign firms to bring technology to China
in pursuit of cheaper rare earth.
"We were supplying all the glass plants and they were a huge
operation in the United States for over 100 years, but those
operations have essentially all moved to China," said Michael
Silver, chief executive of advanced materials maker American
Elements, which gets rare earths from China.
Glass makers were lured to China because of cerium, used in
glass colouring and polishing. Neodymium is also used in
energy-saving light bulbs, whose production has also moved to
China.
IMPORTS
China's experience with coking coal provides a precedent.
As the world's biggest producer of the steelmaking material,
China was also a massive exporter, shipping millions of tonnes a
year to Europe and Japan.
But it wanted more. It imposed export curbs, rode out trade
disputes and became a net importer by 2008 following a massive
expansion of its steel sector. Imports now meet a fifth of
China's 550 million-tonne annual consumption.
While China is unlikely to import light rare earths such as
lanthanum and cerium, abundant in Inner Mongolia, shortages of
heavy and medium rare earths could arise.
"Given the way demand is increasing, it is quite possible
China will eventually be importing some heavy rare earth
elements," said an official with a rare earth magnet producer.
Smith of Molycorp hopes for a time when his company will not
only fill gaps in global supplies but also supply China itself.
"Simply put, we don't think China can keep up with the
demand for rare earths," he said. "They are going to have to go
to the outside."