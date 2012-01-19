China's challenge to the iPad raises a red flag

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's Communist Party
members can now carry a tablet PC to verify identification
cards, read the blogs of cadres and manage state-owned firms
without fretting that using a bourgeois Apple Inc iPad
will ruin their street cred.
Enter RedPad Number One, an Android-based tablet computer
filled with software applications (apps) catered to a party
official's every need for control. Delivered in a decadent
leather case for 9,999 yuan ($1,600), it is twice the price of
Apple's most expensive iPad 2.
The eye-popping price has China's microblogs alight with
chatter over just why this device is so expensive and who is
footing the bill.
"Is it the god of toys? Why don't they throw in a free iPad
with it," said Looperrr on Weibo, Sina Corp's,
microblogging platform.
RedPad Number One spokesman Liu Xianri said in an interview
with the Southern Daily on Wednesday that sales of the tablet
were completely market driven.
"We are looking to compete against the foreign brands," Liu
said in response to a question on whether public funds may be
used to buy the RedPad.
RedPad's price was high, Liu said, because of the number of
pre-installed apps that cater to bureaucrats and state-owned
company managers.
For example, it has apps that allow users to check the
validity of a journalist's government accreditation as well as
read state-run newspapers and microblogs.
But an online survey on Thursday showed that more than 2,000
netizens believed that the RedPad was meant to be a symbol of
privilege, while another 1,500 thought its purpose is to fleece
taxpayers.
"After reading all the articles about this, I am impressed,"
said microblogger Xixizhiniu. "What an honor it is for you, the
taxpayer, that you place a 9,999 yuan into the hands of the
leaders!"