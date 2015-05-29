版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 29日 星期五 17:00 BJT

China securities regulator says to keep contact with global index companies

SHANGHAI May 29 China's securities regulator said Friday that it would keep in close contact with global index companies to facilitate the entrance of long-term capital into China's stock market.

Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told a news conference in Beijing that regulators will make it more convenient for foreign investors to invest in yuan-denominated A shares.

Earlier this week, FTSE Russell, one of the world's largest index providers, said it will launch two transitional indexes that include China A shares - a staggered approach that will bring local Chinese shares into its global emerging markets benchmark in two to three years.

The FTSE announcement comes ahead of an upcoming June 9 decision on China A share inclusion by rival MSCI Inc, owner of the world's most influential emerging markets benchmark against which some $1.7 trillion of funds is tracked. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

