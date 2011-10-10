UPDATE 2-China resource tax goes national; adds coal, rare earths

* China rollouts nationwide resource tax from Nov 1
* Crude oil, natgas sales to see 5-10 pct sales tax
* Coking coal tax 8-20 yuan/tonne, other coals unchanged
* Rare earth ores taxed at between 0.40 to 60.00 yuan a
tonne
* Oil companies to bear the brunt of new resource tax
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 10 China will extend a regional
resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to
the whole country and widen it to include coking coal and rare
earths from November 1, the government said on Monday.
The move, billed as a way of conserving resources and
limiting environmental damage, is part of a long-awaited tax
reform that would enrich the coffers of local governments but
slash the earnings of resource companies, such as PetroChina Co
, China National Petroleum Corp and Baotou Steel Rare
Earths by billions of dollars each year.
The sales of crude oil and natural gas sales nationwide
would be subject for a tax of between 5-10 percent, the State
Council, or China's cabinet, said on Monday. It would also
impose a sales tax of 0.40-60 yuan per tonne on rare earth ores
and between 8-20 yuan a tonne on coking coal.
The government did not give details on why there was such a
wide range in the tax levied on rare earths but analysts said
heavy rare earths, which are more scarce, would likely face
heavier taxes.
Taxes on other types of coal remained unchanged at 0.30-5.00
yuan per tonne.
"China's oil and gas sector is still monopolized by
state-owned companies which have enjoyed good profitability ...
this new tax system will shift profits from companies to
governments in poorer provinces," said Wang Aochao, head of
research at UOB-Kay Hian in Shanghai.
China's resource tax at present is calculated based on the
volume of production, instead of sales value, which has denied
local governments from reaping the benefits of the surge in
energy and commodities prices.
"But the tax on coal will remain volume-based because the
main coal producing provinces, such as Shanxi, are already very
wealthy. So the new regime is for coking coal and rare earths to
reflect the scarcity of those resources."
With inflation ranking high on the government's worries, the
timing of the resource tax overhaul could be interpreted as
Beijing's confidence that the recent rally in consumer prices
has been kept under control.
The announcement also came just days after Beijing said it
would cut retail prices for gasoline and diesel by about 3
percent from Sunday to take prices off record highs.
China also made changes to the taxes on foreign-invested
onshore and offshore oil and gas fields by replacing the
royalties-based system with resource tax, which would affect
firms such as Shell (RDSa.L), Chevron , Conocophillips
, BP , Eni as well as a string of
independents.
RESOURCE COMPANIES TO SUFFER
Moody's senior analyst Kai Hu said in a note that an
extended resource tax could cost China's triumvirate of state
oil firms a combined 44 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) a year.
"Assuming the average crude-oil selling price is $80 a
barrel, the resource tax amounts to $4 a barrel -- or 6 to 13
times the current tax rate," Kai said in the note.
Coal giants such as Shenhua Energy ,
Yanzhou and China Coal would also suffer,
although the new tariff is more benign compared to market
expectations of a 3-5 percent sales tax.
Resource tax reforms have been postponed twice in recent
years. They were first delayed in 2007 over concerns that they
would add inflationary pressure to an overheating economy. The
second delay in 2008 was caused by fears of hurting companies
during the global financial crisis.
Beijing finally unveiled its first resources tax on oil and
natural gas at a rate of 5 percent in Xinjiang on June 1 last
year as a way of retaining some of the region's mineral wealth
in local hands. It then extended the tax to 11 other provinces
in December.
($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)
(Addtional reporting by David Stanway, Jim Bai; Writing by
Fayen Wong)