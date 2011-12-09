China reverse merger pioneer looks at 'go private' route

| SINGAPORE/NEW YORK
helped pioneer backdoor U.S.-listings for Chinese companies has
a new business proposition for its former clients -- advising on
how to reverse a reverse merger.
This weekend Tim Halter, chief executive of reverse merger
specialists Halter Financial Group, will chair a gathering in
the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, which includes a
conference titled: "U.S. Capital Market: Survive, Go Private and
Beyond".
A rash of accounting scandals at U.S.-listed Chinese firms
has sent investors fleeing the sector, with Halter Financial's
own USX China index down 20 percent since November 2010,
according to its website. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite Index
is up 5.8 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
has risen 9.6 percent.
Halter's associate, HFG China, is hosting the event to help
Chinese companies decide whether to keep their U.S. listing or
go private and possibly re-list in another market.
To add a bit of stardust, the gathering lists former U.S.
President Jimmy Carter and former British Prime Minister Gordon
Brown as the keynote speakers. Spokeswomen for Brown and Carter
did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Texan businessman Halter made his fortune buying up dormant
listed shell companies and using them to take his clients public
without having to go through the full rigour of the initial
public offering process. His firm's website indicates its first
reverse merger of a Chinese company was back in 2003 and it has
taken at least another 15 public since then.
But with the accounting scandals taking their toll on the
share prices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, Shanghai-based
HFG China is now looking to help take some of those companies
off the stock market.
"With all the negativity centered around U.S.-listed Chinese
companies, many companies are re-evaluating enduring the high
listing costs, regulatory burdens and increased SEC scrutiny
associated with being a U.S. public company," HFG China said on
the website for its conference.
"For companies no longer interested in remaining listed in
the United States they have the option to terminate their U.S.
listing by going private," it added.
The conference is pitched at Chinese companies looking at
their capital raising options or considering cross-border
mergers and acquisitions, but will also feature a series of
sessions on the global economic outlook.
Carter will give a speech at the event on "Building Hope:
Our Shared Responsibility", while Brown will talk about
"Overcoming the First Crisis of Globalisation", according to the
conference schedule.
They won't be the first high profile former leaders to speak
at a Halter event -- former U.S. President George W. Bush spoke
at the company's first such conference in 2010 in Shanghai.
PRIVATE ROUTE
Any companies opting to take the privatisation option would
not be the first -- last month Harbin Electric went private
through a buyout by its chief executive and private equity firm
Abax Global Capital, while China Funtalk shareholders were
bought out in August..
Lawyers say many others are likely to be interested in
following given the erosion of U.S. investors' faith in Chinese
firms.
"When being public doesn't give you access to capital, to
heck with it -- go private and go elsewhere," said Thomas
Shoesmith, leader of the China practice at law firm Pillsbury
Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Palo Alto, California.
The challenge for any firm taking the privatisation and
re-listing route will be to see if investors on other stock
markets will be more enthusiastic.
The agenda for the Halter Financial gathering includes talks
on the capital markets in Europe, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with
industry experts saying exchanges closer to China are likely to
be particularly attractive options.
"The attractions of re-listing on a local market are quite
compelling to many CEOs," said Crocker Coulson, president of CCG
Investor Relations in New York, a firm that has worked with
several reverse-merger Chinese stocks.
However, listing in Hong Kong or on a domestic Chinese
exchange often tends to be tougher in terms of pre-listing
scrutiny and earnings requirements than the United States, he
added.
CREDIBILITY CRISIS
The press release for the gathering says accounting
irregularities by a small number of companies has caused the
"crisis of credibility that is harming the majority of good,
legitimate companies".
However, some of Tim Halter's former clients are among those
that have faced accounting problems.
Shengdatech, which Halter brought to the market
in 2006, had its auditor KPMG resign in April citing "serious
discrepancies" in its bank statements. It has now been
de-listed, has filed for bankruptcy and its board is suing the
company's chief executive for obstructing an investigation into
fraud.
Some companies say they are not convinced the market has got
so bad they need to leave just yet.
"We did receive several privatisation/dual listing proposals
in very primitive form," said Winston Yen, chief financial
officer of Orient Paper Inc, whose shares were pressured
last year by short-sellers alleging fraud.
"However, we will not seriously consider any of them unless
our stock continues to be depressed in the next 12-24 months,"
he said.