Alibaba's Jack Ma rises to top of China rich list as tech tycoons gain

| BEIJING, Sept 23
BEIJING, Sept 23 Jack Ma, executive chairman of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has become China's richest
man with a fortune estimated at $25 billion, underscoring the
ascension of tech tycoons over real estate peers in the world's
second biggest economy.
Ma knocked Wang Jianlin, head of the Wanda property group,
into second place with $24.2 billion, according to this year's
list of China's super-rich published by Hurun Reports Inc.
Tech billionaires accounted for half of the top 10 names and
included Tencent Holdings Ltd founder Pony Ma in fifth
place with a $18.1 billion fortune and Baidu Inc CEO
Robin Li in sixth position with $17.5 billion.
Making the top 10 for the first time were cellphone company
Xiaomi Inc co-founder Lei Jun and e-commerce
entrepreneur Liu Qiangdong who led JD.com to a New York
listing this year - in ninth and tenth position respectively.
While six real estate developers occupied the top 10 places
in 2013, just two made the cut this year, a reflection of a
Chinese housing market that has stalled for several quarters.
Although the vast majority of the roughly 1,100 people
tracked by Hurun saw their wealth grow, it's tense times for the
Chinese elite as President Xi Jinping's administration continues
its far-reaching corruption crackdown in both the public and
private sectors.
According to Hurun, five members of its rich list are under
investigation, two have been imprisoned, two are awaiting
sentencing, one has been sentenced to death, while one - the
flamboyant Sichuan businessman Li Yan - has disappeared
altogether.
Hurun said it counted a record 354 U.S. dollar billionaires
in mainland China, up 13 percent from last year and which
compares with just 65 billionaires in 2012.
"The entrepreneurial spirit that has caught China seems not
to be abating, with eight self-made individuals born in the
eighties making the list," said British accountant Rupert
Hoogewerf, Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher.
Hurun said its rankings were accurate as of mid-August. It
was not immediately clear what valuation it used for Alibaba. A
record-setting IPO this month catapulted Alibaba's valuation to
well over $200 billion. Ma owns 7.8 percent of Alibaba and also
made gains of some $850 million by selling shares in the
offering.
Despite the size of Alibaba's IPO, only one other Alibaba
shareholder, Simon Xie, made Hurun's list, coming in at No. 177.
Xie is an Alibaba vice president and co-founder who holds
significant shares in the company alongside Ma.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)