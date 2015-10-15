China overtakes U.S. in number of billionaires - report

BEIJING Oct 15 China has overtaken the United
States as the country with the most billionaires, according to a
survey released on Thursday, despite a slowdown in growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
The number of U.S. dollar billionaries in mainland China
more than doubled to 596 from last year's 242, according to a
list of China's super-rich published by Hurun Reports Inc. That
compares with 537 American billionaries, it said.
"Despite the slowdown in the economy, China's richest have
defied gravity, recording their best year ever, and creating
more wealth than any country has ever done before in a year,"
said Hurun Report chairman Rupert Hoogewerf.
China's booming information technology industry was the
fastest-growing source of wealth, with the number of individuals
from the industry on the list jumping 43 percent on last year.
Wanda property group head Wang Jianlin took first place with
an estimated fortune of $34.4 billion, overtaking Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd executive chairman Jack Ma, after a plunge
in the e-commerce giant's share price.
Four property developers made it into the top 10, while tech
billionaires accounted for another four, including Tencent
Holdings Ltd founder Pony Ma in fourth place with an
$18.8 billion fortune and cellphone maker Xiaomi Inc
co-founder Lei Jun in fifth position with $14.2 billion.
According to Hurun, 16 of the 1,877 people on its rich list
are in different degrees of trouble with the Chinese
authorities, including seven under investigation, four awaiting
sentencing and three who have disappeared altogether.
Individuals needed wealth of at least $320 million to make
the list.
