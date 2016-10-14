China's Li signals easing rules for car-hailing market

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has
signalled a potential easing of strict regulations for the
country's fast-growing car-hailing market, the official People's
Daily said late on Thursday, a week after several major cities
tightened rules on the sector.
China will "listen to the views of all parties" about rules
governing the market, Premier Li told tech leaders at a meeting
in the southern city of Shenzhen, a stance that should help ease
the concerns of firms like Didi Chuxing and Uber.
Beijing and Shanghai proposed tightening rules last week on
who can operate as drivers for ride-hailing services such as
market leader Didi, which has agreed to buy Uber's China unit
and is backed by tech giants Alibaba Group Holding,
Tencent Holdings and Apple Inc.
"The fundamental principles are clear, and we will ask those
cities to carry out an in-depth analysis and listen to the views
of all parties," the newspaper reported Li as saying. Li was
responding to a question from Tencent founder Pony Ma.
Apple's chief executive Tim Cook was also at the Shenzhen
event, which is aimed at encouraging innovation nationwide, the
People's Daily report said. Apple invested $1 billion into Didi
Chuxing in June.
A regulation giving legal status to the online car-hailing
industry in China for the first time is set to take effect on
Nov. 1, but loose wording has allowed different interpretations
by local governments.
According to drafts issued in Beijing, Shanghai and
Shenzhen, only drivers with household residency and vehicle
number plates registered in the respective cities will qualify.
The rules also featured restrictions on car ownership, vehicles'
wheelbases and the age of the car.
Didi Chuxing has said the measures were quantitative
limitations in disguise and may rule out more than 80 per cent
of their cars in Shanghai, where less than 3 per cent of their
registered drivers have local household residency.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Adam Jourdan and
Christian Schmollinger)