China detains man for selling "false" reports to foreign website

BEIJING May 13 Police in Beijing have detained
a man for selling and posting "fabricated information" to a
foreign website, state media said on Tuesday, as China tightens
its grip on the Internet ahead of the 25th anniversary of the
Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-ddemocracy protests.
Xiang Nanfu, 62, published "lots of false stories" on the
website of the U.S.-based Chinese news portal Boxun since 2009,
the official Xinhua news agency said.
These included stories about the Chinese government having
harvested organs from living people and burying them alive and
police beating a pregnant woman to death in a land dispute,
Xinhua said, citing police in the Chinese capital.
"Xiang's actions were instigated, and highly paid with U.S.
dollars, by a man surnamed Wei, who was in charge of the
website," the agency said.
"The false information has seriously misled the public and
Internet users and denigrated the image of the state," it added,
quoting police.
The People's Daily said Xiang was taken into custody on May
3, but had confessed to breaking the law and felt "deep
penitence" for his crimes. Xiang had asked for clemency, it
added, but said the case needed further investigation, implying
he could be jailed.
Neither report said what punishment he could be given.
Boxun, which is blocked in China, often runs sensational
stories of varying degrees of accuracy on unrest or other
incidents that the government would either not allow to be
reported or permit only in a highly-censored form in
tightly-controlled state media.
In a statement on its website, Boxun rejected the charges
against Xiang, saying it had always sought to report the facts
though limited resources did not permit it to pay huge sums to
its volunteer citizen reporters in China.
"Boxun strongly protests the seizing of Boxun's reporter Mr.
Xiang Nanfu," it said. "This is another clear sign of the rapid
worsening of China's human rights."
China is in the midst of a harsh crackdown on dissent in the
run-up to the anniversary of the crushing of pro-democracy
protests around Tiananmen Square in Beijing on June 4, 1989.
Chinese authorities last week detained an outspoken
journalist and political activist accused of providing state
secrets to foreign contacts.
China's recent detention of six activists, including
lawyers, professors and journalists, swells evidence that its
leaders are determined to continue a clampdown on dissent,
tightening controls on free speech and the Internet.
Last month, China's top Communist Party newspaper warned
there could be no Internet freedom without order, after several
U.S. television shows were pulled from Chinese video sites.
At the same time, authorities stepped up their battle on
pornography, revoking some online publication licences of one of
China's largest Internet firms, Sina Corp, for allowing
"lewd and pornographic" content.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)