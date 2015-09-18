China central bank appoints ICBC as Argentina RMB clearing bank

BEIJING, Sept 18 China's central bank has
appointed the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
as the renminbi clearing bank for
Argentina, it said on Friday.
The two countries signed an agreement on Thursday to pave
the way for the establishment of a local renminbi clearing
house.
The South American country, which faces a dollar shortage,
signed the deal with the aim of providing the financial
structures to settle trade and investment transactions with
China, Argentina's central bank said.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway; Editing by Kim
Coghill)