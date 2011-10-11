版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 11日 星期二 16:58 BJT

CIC to invest $1 bln in China-Russia fund - VEB

BEIJING Oct 11 China Investment Corp will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund that will be set up in partnership with a Russian state-backed vehicle to promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.

VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to Beijing that, under a memorandum to be signed later, the Russian Direct Investment Fund would also commit $1 billion.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐