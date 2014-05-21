China, Russia's Gazprom sign gas supply agreement

SHANGHAI May 21 Russia's state-controlled Gazprom signed a long-awaited gas supply agreement with China on Wednesday.

There were no pricing details on the deal, which is believed to involve Russia supplying 38 billion cubic metres of gas per year to China via a new eastern pipeline linking the countries. It has been unofficially valued at over $400 billion. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Chen Aizhu and Fayen Wong; Editing by Amran Abocar and Mike Collett-White)