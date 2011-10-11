版本:
Putin says Russia, China closing in on gas deal

BEIJING Oct 11 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow and Beijing were closing in on an elusive long-term deal for Russian natural gas supplies to China that has been held up by disagreements on pricing.

"We are nearing the final stage of work on gas supplies," Putin said during a visit to Beijing.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Steve Gutterman)

