China SAIC Motor says Aug auto sales up 9.2 pct on yr

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its August auto sales rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 358,187 vehicles.
That pace was slower than 18.5 percent year-on-year growth achieved in July.
It has sold 2.91 million vehicles so far this year, up 11.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.
SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources