China SAIC Motor says Aug auto sales up 9.2 pct on yr

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its August auto sales rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 358,187 vehicles.

That pace was slower than 18.5 percent year-on-year growth achieved in July.

It has sold 2.91 million vehicles so far this year, up 11.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

