UPDATE 1-China's Sany Heavy export sales strong, domestic flat

BEIJING Oct 23 Chinese excavator maker Sany
Heavy Industry Co Ltd's export sales surged 50
percent between January and September versus a year ago, while
domestic sales were flat in the same period, company vice
president He Dongdong said on Tuesday.
"Our company's exports are quite good during the period of
January to September. Exports were up 50 percent from January to
September," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.
Domestic market conditions had deteriorated for the entire
industry sector, but sales at Sany, China's largest construction
machinery maker, had outperformed the broader market, the
executive added.
"The whole (heavy machinery) industry slid about 20-30
percent, but our company's domestic sales are flat compared with
last year. We are running ahead of the industry. But compared
with years of high growth, our growth this year has slowed
down", He said.
In August, the firm missed analyst forecasts with a 28
percent fall in second-quarter net profit, its biggest quarterly
profit drop since 2008, as China's economic slowdown led to a
jump in unpaid bills.
The outlook for the industry has been further clouded by a
mountain of unsold equipment left over after a four-year
construction boom fuelled by China's massive 2008 stimulus
programme.
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of
tractors and excavators, slashed its own 2012 forecasts on
Monday and noted that sales in China had declined in the quarter
and had yet to improve.