China Sinopec raises 2012 term Saudi crude imports -sources

BEIJING Feb 10 China's Sinopec Corp has agreed to increase Saudi crude oil imports under a 2012 term contract from last year's 800,000 barrels per day, Chinese industry officials told Reuters.

The term supply volume, which sources declined to specify, includes 240,000 bpd to Sinopec's refinery in eastern Fujian province, a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil .

State-run Saudi Aramco will supply to Chinese refineries full contract volumes of crude for March loadings, trading sources said.

