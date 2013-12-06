China Rongsheng ghost town reflects shipbuilder's struggle to survive

| RUGAO, China/SINGAPORE
RUGAO, China/SINGAPORE Dec 6 Deserted flats and
boarded-up shops in the Yangtze river town of Changqingcun serve
as a blunt reminder of the area's reliance on China Rongsheng
Heavy Industries Group, the country's biggest private
shipbuilder.
Like Rongsheng's shipyards, the area is struggling to
survive.
The shipbuilder this week predicted a substantial annual
loss, just months after appealing to the government for
financial help as it reeled from industry overcapacity and
shrinking orders. Rongsheng lost an annual
record 572.6 million yuan ($92 million) last year, and lost 1.3
billion yuan in the first half of this year.
The company has become a test of China's market reforms.
While Beijing seems intent to promote a shift away from an
investment-heavy model, with companies reliant on government
cash injections, some analysts say Rongsheng is too big for
China to let fail.
As ship orders and funding have dried up, the firm has
delayed deliveries and now faces legal disputes, shipping and
legal sources said. The company - whose market value has slumped
more than 90 percent to around $1 billion since its Hong Kong
listing in late 2010 - is in talks with bankers to restructure
its debt.
Local media reported in July that Rongsheng had laid off as
many as 8,000 workers as demand slowed. Three years ago, the
company had about 20,000 staff and contract employees. This
week, the shipbuilder said an unspecified number of workers had
been made redundant this year.
GHOST TOWN
The local community, on the outskirts of the eastern Chinese
city of Nantong, has mirrored Rongsheng's fall.
A purpose-built town near the shipyard's main gate, with
thousands of flats, supermarkets and restaurants, is largely
deserted. Nine of every 10 shops are boarded up; the police
station and hospital are locked.
"In this area we're only really selling to workers from the
shipyard. If they're not here who do we sell to?" said one of
the few remaining shopkeepers, surnamed Sui, playing a videogame
at his work-wear store. "I know people with salaries held back
and they can't pay for things. I can't continue if things stay
the same."
In the shadow of the shipyard gate, workers told Reuters the
facility was still operating but morale was low, activity was
slowing with the lack of new orders and some payments to workers
had been delayed.
"Without new orders it's hard to see how operations can
continue," said one worker wearing oil-spattered overalls and a
Rongsheng hardhat, adding he was still waiting to be paid for
September. He didn't want to give his name as he feared he could
lose his job.
The uncertainty isn't only at the yard.
"Morale in the office is quite low, since we don't know what
is the plan," said a Rongsheng executive, who declined to be
named as he is not authorised to speak to the media. "We have
been getting orders but can't seem to get construction loans
from banks to build these projects."
A company spokesman said the shipyard had no confirmed new
orders in the second half of the year.
RIVALS DOING BETTER
While Rongsheng has won just two orders this year,
state-backed rival Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
has secured 50, according to shipbroker data. Singapore-listed
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has won more than $1 billion
in new orders and is moving into offshore jack-up rig
construction, noted Jon Windham, head industrials analyst at
Barclays in Hong Kong.
Some Rongsheng customers say the company is behind schedule
in delivering ships.
Frontline, a shipping company controlled by Norwegian
business tycoon John Fredriksen, ordered two oil tankers from
Rongsheng in 2010 for delivery earlier this year. It now expects
to receive both of them in 2014, Frontline CEO Jens Martin
Jensen told Reuters.
Greek shipowner DryShips Inc has also questioned
whether other large tankers on order will be delivered. DryShips
said Rongsheng is building 43 percent of the Suezmax vessels -
tankers up to 200,000 deadweight tonnes - in the current global
order book. That's equivalent to 23 ships, according to
Rongsheng data.
Speaking at a quarterly results briefing last month,
DryShips Chief Financial Officer Ziad Nakhleh said Rongsheng was
"a yard that, as we stated before, is facing difficulties and,
as such, we believe there is a high probability they will not be
delivered." DryShips has four dry cargo vessels on order at the
Chinese firm.
Rongsheng declined to comment on the Dryships order, citing
client confidentiality. "For other orders on hand, our delivery
plan is still ongoing," a spokesman said.
At least two law firms in Shanghai and Singapore are acting
for shipowners seeking compensation from Rongsheng for late or
cancelled orders. "I'm now dealing with several cases against
Rongsheng," said Lawrence Chen, senior partner at law firm
Wintell & Co in Shanghai.
RISING DEBT
Billionaire Zhang Zhirong, who founded Rongsheng in 2005 and
is the shipyard's biggest shareholder, last month announced
plans to privatise Hong Kong-listed Glorious Property Holdings
in a HK$4.57 billion ($589.45 million) deal - a move
analysts said could raise money to plug Rongsheng's debts.
The shipbuilder's net debt to equity, a measure of
indebtedness, climbed to 134 percent in January-June from 119
percent in 2012 and 85 percent in 2011. Talks with its banking
syndicate are ongoing, with no indication when a deal could be
struck, a person at one of the banks told Reuters this week.
Meanwhile, Rongsheng's shipyard woes have already pushed
many people away from nearby centres, and others said they would
have to go if things don't pick up. Some said they hoped the
local government might step in with financial support.
The Rugao government did not respond to requests for comment
on whether it would lend financial or other support to
Rongsheng. Annual reports show Rongsheng has received state
subsidies in the past three years.
"We have no further elaboration on government assistance and
bank negotiations," a Rongsheng spokesman said on Friday.
The exodus has left row upon row of deserted apartments,
with just a few old garments strewn on the floor and empty name
tags to show for what was a bustling community before China's
economic growth began to slow and credit tightened at a time
when global shipping, too, turned down.
In a local lottery shop, workers sat around smoking as they
waited to see if their luck was in.
"The lottery has become increasingly popular," said a girl
working the till. "I'm not sure why really, but perhaps people
are hoping they can win something here."