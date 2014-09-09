版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 9日 星期二 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-CMA CGM alliance to launch by early dec 2014; does not need China, EU approval

PARIS, Sept 9 China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd

* Cma cgm says alliance with china's cscl, united arab shipping company to launch by early dec 2014; does not need china, eu approval Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew Callus)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐