U.S. short-seller distances itself from Hong Kong-focused copycat

Jan 6 U.S.-based activist short-seller Glaucus
Research on Friday distanced itself from a company it said had
used its name and branding to conduct short-sell campaigns
against two Hong Kong-listed companies.
The comments by Soren Aandahl, Glaucus' director of
research, followed the publication of a report this week by
little-known Zhongkui Research alleging Sinosoft Technology
Group had fabricated its financials.
Sinosoft denied the allegations in a Dec. 29 stock filing,
but shares of the company, which were halted for a day when the
report was published, fell 23.4 percent when it resumed trading.
Zhongkui Research, whose origin and founders are unknown,
appeared to have used Glaucus' name for its online web searches,
copied its website format, and borrowed from the U.S. firm's
description, Aandahl said in an email.
"Investors should know that we have absolutely no ties to
this copycat and have reached out to our lawyers to see what
legal remedies we can pursue for this theft of intellectual
property," he said.
The company's legal options currently include suing Zhongkui
in the United States or Hong Kong, Aandahl added.
Glaucus has conducted shortselling campaigns against firms
globally by making reports uncovering financial fraud, and then
making a profit by shorting the stock. It has previously
targeted Hong Kong-listed companies but has no formal operations
in China, the company said.
Zhongkui Research did not respond to requests for comment.
Little public information exists about the Hong Kong-focused
short seller, such as whether it is a Chinese firm or a unit set
up by a foreign company.
Hua Han Health Industry Holdings, the other firm targeted by
Zhongkui Research, could not be reached for comment.
Glaucus Research's run-in with Zhongkui Research is not the
first time a Western firm has experienced its brand being ripped
off in China.
In 2015, Goldman Sachs faced trademark infringement issues
when a Shenzhen-based leasing company used the same name, and
many big foreign brands have faced similar issues in China in
the past.
Glaucus, named for a god in Greek mythology who is the
saviour of sailors and fishermen in distress, said it was
surprised to learn about the similarities of Zhongkui's
methodology and style.
Zhongkui is named for a figure in Chinese mythology
associated with good deeds. On their websites, both firms
identically say they offer "a unique combination of experience
in capital markets, accounting, law, and investigative
journalism".
Besides Zhongkui, other China-based short campaign firms
have arisen, such as Hongqiao Exposed and Trinity Research
Group, said analyst Claire Stovall of short-sell
campaign-tracking firm Activist Shorts.
In the past, short-seller imitations have waged successful
campaigns against the companies concerned, she added.
