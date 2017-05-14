China's COSCO to invest in Kazakhstan border project as part of Silk Road drive

BEIJING May 14 China's COSCO Shipping
plans to invest in a special economic zone on
Kazakhstan's border with China as it looks to increase
investment in countries involved in the new Silk Road, the
company's chairman said on Sunday.
Officially named the Belt and Road initiative, the Silk Road
initiative unveiled in 2013 has been touted by China as a way to
boost global development through expanded links between Asia,
Africa, Europe and beyond, underpinned by billions of dollars in
infrastructure investment.
COSCO Chairman Xu Lirong told Reuters on the sidelines of
the Belt and Road forum in Beijing that the state-owned
conglomerate will sign a deal on Monday with Kazakhstan's
national railway company to take a 24 percent stake in a dry
port in the Khorgos Eastern Gates special economic zone (SEZ).
He declined to comment on the value of the investment but
said that China's Lianyungang port will also invest in the
project, which borders China's far western Xinjiang region.
"We will sign the contract tomorrow to participate in the
Khorgos Eastern Gates SEZ ... This will be a transhipment hub
for handling goods carried by rail from China to Europe," he
said.
The Khorgos Eastern Gate SEZ was established by the
Kazakhstan government in 2011 to boost the country's exports and
covers 600 hectares area of land that houses a dry port,
logistic and production zones, its website says.
It is also one of the central hubs for a railway network
connecting China and Europe, on which trains currently shuttle
goods from laptops to wine between 27 Chinese cities and 11
European cities including London and Duisburg.
Xu also said that the company planned to increase investment
in countries involved in the Belt and Road initiative and that
the company believes it has a duty to ensure smooth trade flows
along the countries involved in the initiative.
"We will formulate a more detailed plan for the region's
transport network and will increase our investment in these
areas," he told reporters.
The Chinese shipping giant owns one of the world's largest
dry bulk and container shipping fleets as well as a network of
ports including Greece's Piraeus. In January it secured a 180
billion yuan ($26.1 billion) financing pledge from China
Development Bank to support Belt and Road projects.
Xu was among top Chinese company executives attending the
two-day forum, China's largest diplomatic event for the year.
($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi)
