INSIGHT-In Pakistan, China presses built-in advantage for "Silk Road" contracts

ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held
informal talks with General Electric, Siemens
and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage
transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to
building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its
European counterparts – and clinched the deal.
This is a familiar tale in Pakistan and many other
countries.
As China makes its "Belt and Road" initiative – a massive
project to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and
maritime routes – a policy priority for the next decade, Chinese
companies are taking the lion's share of infrastructure projects
across the region.
Just last year, Chinese firms won project contracts in Belt
and Road countries worth $126 billion, state media reported.
In Pakistan, whose geographical position makes it central to
Beijing's "Silk Road" plans, contracts have been awarded for
projects worth more than $28 billion – all by Chinese companies
working together with local firms. More than $20 billion in new
investment is likely in the next few years, Pakistan's Planning
Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters this week.
Last month, Pakistan's government took out full-page
newspaper advertisements on the first China-Pakistan project
completed under the plan, a 1,300 mw coal plant that it said was
constructed in 22 months, a record time for such a facility. The
plant is owned by China's state-owned Huaneng Shandong and the
Shandong Ruyi Science & Technology Group.
China Inc's main advantage, officials in both countries
said, is the ability of Chinese banks – with the blessing of the
government - to fast-track loans for projects related to the
Silk Road. That makes a huge difference to projects like
Pakistan's power transmission line, which aims to end regular
energy cuts that leave the country's 190 million population
without electricity for several hours every day.
"(Chinese companies have) that advantage because of the
support of the Chinese government," said Mohammad Younus Dagha,
a senior government official who was in charge at the Water and
Power Ministry until earlier this year.
Dagha, who spoke to Reuters shortly before being transferred
to the Commerce Ministry, said Beijing was fast-tracking loan
approvals and pushing its banks and insurance firms to speed up
due diligence work.
Chinese government officials declined comment on specific
loan approvals.
FAVOUR LENDING
But two officials at two Chinese state-owned banks that
direct government funding, China Development Bank (CDB) and
Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM), told Reuters that they have
been instructed by the government to favour lending to Chinese
firms for Silk Road projects.
The officials also said that the two banks prefer that
companies working on infrastructure projects across the region
import raw materials or purchase equipment from China.
There is some criticism in Pakistan that the awarding of the
contracts to Chinese companies – while speeding up projects – is
also costing the country more money.
In the transmission line project deal, for example, General
Electric estimated it could make one key part of the line – the
converter stations – for about 25 percent less than what State
Grid was charging, according to a Pakistani government official
and two power sources familiar with GE's projections. By
awarding the contract to State Grid, Islamabad paid a higher
price, they said.
An official at Nepra, Pakistan's independent energy
regulator, said State Grid was also given a tax break not on
offer to other investors.
Pakistani government officials declined to comment on tax
issues regarding the deal.
China Electric Power Technologies Company Limited (CET), the
State Grid subsidiary that will build the line, said the price
it asked for was fair.
"It's a very reasonable cost," said Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry,
managing director of Pakistan's National Transmission & Despatch
Company (NTDC) referring to the overall State Grid contract.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the
process for Belt and Road projects in Pakistan was "open and
transparent" and would bolster bilateral relations and regional
prosperity.
The edge of Chinese companies in Pakistan is likely to
continue. Under the Silk Road plan, China and Pakistan are
planning to build $57 billion worth of power plants, port
facilities, railway lines and roads in Pakistan.
During a meeting in Bejing last month, Chinese President Xi
Jinping said that the plan would be accelerated.
POWER LINES
The transmission line project was conceived as a
government-to-government contract to build a 878-km (545-mile)
connection between soon-to-built power plants near the coastal
town of Matiari and Pakistan's industrial heartland by the
eastern city of Lahore.
According to Pakistani officials, no formal competitive
bidding was sought for the project, which was finally awarded in
December last year.
But the officials said GE, Siemens and ABB were contacted
when initial talks with State Grid stalled around mid-2016 over
costs.
Dagha told Reuters he briefly met officials from the three
companies on the sidelines of a Paris power conference in August
and informally talked about the transmission line contract with
them.
GE made an initial cost estimate of $800 million for the
converter stations, against State Grid's initial bid of $1.26
billion, according to documents from Nepra and sources familiar
with GE's cost estimate.
Despite the lower cost, the problem for Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif's government was speed. Sharif has staked his political
credibility on ending Pakistan’s frequent power blackouts before
the next general election are held by August 2018.
So, Dagha said he asked the Western companies to also match
State Grid's ambitious timeline and wrap up work in 27 months.
"They said 'you must be joking...it's impossible'," Dagha
recalled. Dagha said Western executives predicted it would take
at least 48 months to build the line.
"They said just to prepare the proposal...and for the banks
to agree to that would require at least 8-9 months at the
fastest pace."
One Western energy company executive in Europe confirmed the
meeting took place. Another executive in Europe who is familiar
with the matter said "international companies did not have the
opportunity to make a bid for the project". Both sources
declined to be named.
General Electric, Siemens and ABB declined to comment.
A QUESTION OF TIME
There was domestic pressure in Pakistan to speed up the
deal, several government and regulatory officials said.
An official at Nepra, which had to sign off on the contract,
said the government put pressure on the regulator to accept
State Grid's price demands, warning the deal could come apart as
the Chinese were prepared to walk away.
Pakistan's government did not respond to claims Nepra was
put under pressure, although government officials have in the
past voiced frustrations that the regulatory agency was slowing
down projects.
The Nepra official also said the Pakistani government had
sweetened the deal for State Grid by removing a 7.5 percent
withholding tax on tariffs the Chinese company would charge
consumers the next 25 years.
The tax break, the Nepra official said, was not on offer for
other companies.
Federal government officials and the NTDC did not respond to
requests for comment on the removal of the withholding tax.
State Grid was awarded the contract in December last year.
It charged $1.7 billion, including a trimmed $1 billion for the
converter stations, according to public documents seen by
Reuters.
Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's energy minister, defended charges
that Pakistan was favouring the Chinese or overpaying for power
infrastructure. "That conclusion is a bit misplaced, or
exaggerated," said Asif.
Ashfaq Mahmood, a former top bureaucrat in Pakistan's Water
and Power Ministry, said the reality of Pakistan's need to
improve its infrastructure made a certain reliance on its bigger
neighbour inevitable.
"This is an opportunity on which the Chinese have
capitalised and we cannot blame them."
