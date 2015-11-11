On Alibaba's Singles' Day, more than 27 mln Chinese buy international products

BEIJING Nov 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has so far had more than 27 million Chinese consumers
buy international brands' products during Singles' Day, said
Daniel Zhang, CEO of the e-commerce giant, in Beijing on
Wednesday.
That number is a sign of the appetite of Chinese people for
products from overseas, Zhang said. The issue of counterfeit
products prevalent on Alibaba's e-commerce platforms will not
affect the company's plan to expand globally, he added.
The Chinese e-commerce giant is currently holding its annual
Singles' Day shopping festival.
Singles' Day is the biggest shopping event in the world,
larger than the United States' Black Friday and Cyber Monday
combined. Many Chinese e-commerce firms offer steep discounts to
attract consumption on a massive scale.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by Louise Heavens)