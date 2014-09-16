UPDATE 1-Sinopec to start trial operations at first LNG terminal by end-Oct

(Adds background)
BEIJING, Sept 16 Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp
will start trial operations at its first
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal by the end of October, a
company representative said on Tuesday.
The 3-million-tonne-per-year (tpy) terminal in Qingdao city
in eastern Shandong province is expected to receive its first
LNG cargo by the end of next month, the representative said
without specifying where the cargo will come from.
Sinopec signed a deal in 2009 to buy 2 million tonnes a year
of LNG for 20 years from ExxonMobil Corp's Papua New
Guinea project.
China now has 10 LNG terminals running, most of which are
operated by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and
PetroChina.
Growth in Chinese gas demand is expected to fall to its
lowest level in three years in 2014 and dip again next year due
to a slowing economy and an ill-timed rise in prices.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Alan Raybould)