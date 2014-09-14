UPDATE 1-Sinopec sells $17.5 bln stake in retail unit to investors

* China pushing to restructure state-owned units
* Leading investors include Harvest Fund Mgt, China Life
Insurance, Tencent
* RRJ Capital among foreign investors
(Adds details of retail unit, investors)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 14 Sinopec Corp
will sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion) stake
in its retail unit to a group of 25 Chinese and foreign
investors, Asia's top oil refiner said in a statement on Sunday.
The sale, the country's biggest privatisation since
president Xi Jinping came to power, comes as China's government
pushes to restructure its state-owned enterprises by bringing in
private capital and expertise.
Leading investors on the deal to buy a combined 29.99
percent of Sinopec include one of China's biggest
asset managers Harvest Fund Management Co Ltd taking 15 billion
yuan with its subsidiary Harvest Capital Management. China Life
Insurance and a consortium that includes People's
Insurance Group of China Co Ltd and Tencent Holdings
Ltd are each taking 10 billion yuan stakes.
Other investors include Fosun International, China
gas supplier ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and white goods
maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd.
Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, founded by former
Goldman Sachs and Hopu Investment Management dealmaker
Richard Ong, is among foreign investors in the deal with a 3.6
billion yuan stake.
Sinopec's marketing and distribution unit, which includes a
wholesale business, has more than 30,000 petrol stations, over
23,000 convenience stores, as well as oil-product pipelines and
storage facilities.
The deal will boost the value of the low-margin marketing
business, bolster the group's finances and reinforce investment
in exploration and production.
Sinopec's chairman, Fu Chengyu, has previously said the
investors are expected to bring in expertise and ideas to
improve non-fuel sales at its petrol stations.
Unlike in Western markets, where non-fuel businesses -
convenience stores and things like fast food or car washing -
can account for more than half of a station's profits, more than
99 percent of Sinopec's retail sales come from petrol.
In the past few months Sinopec has signed agreements with
multiple Chinese companies to make more use of its petrol
stations and provide more services to consumers.
In August the company signed a preliminary deal with
internet giant Tencent to introduce digital commerce to the
retail arm.
