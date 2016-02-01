OPPO, Vivo snap at Apple's heels in China mobile market

* Nine of world's top-12 smartphone brands are Chinese
* OPPO, Vivo selling well in lower-tier cities
* Premium brands have less penetration there
* Cost-conscious buyers go for cheaper phones, gimmicks
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 2 Beyond China few may
have heard of OPPO or Vivo, but these local handset vendors are
rising up the rankings in the world's largest smartphone market,
using local marketing savvy and strong retail networks in
lower-tier cities.
Industry experts say these cities - there are more than 600
of them and some are bigger than many European capitals - are
the next smartphone battlefield as China's major cities are
saturated.
International brands such as Apple and Samsung
Electronics have mostly not yet reached this part of
the market - which accounts for more than 56 percent of China's
overall consumption, according to Beijing All China Marketing
Research.
In an economy growing at its slowest pace in a quarter of a
century, buyers in these smaller cities - with populations of up
to 3 million - tend towards cheaper phones, which is good news
for Guangzhou-based OPPO and Vivo, as well as Meizu Technology
Co, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
"OPPO and Vivo have already overtaken Samsung and ZTE Corp
in China, and are working to chase down the big
three of Huawei, Xiaomi and Apple in 2016,"
said Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston.
SELFIES, GIMMICKS
To be sure, these lower-priced newcomers lack the firepower
of the premium brands, and operate on razor-thin margins or at
losses. They need mass volume sales to keep going, the industry
experts said.
OPPO sold 10.8 million smartphones, giving it a 9 percent
market share and a top-5 ranking, in the fourth quarter of last
year, according to Strategy Analytics - even as the overall
China market slipped 4 percent.
OPPO's R7 smartphone, priced at 1,999 yuan ($304), touts
itself as a "selfie expert", with a bigger screen than the
iPhone 6S and competitive camera resolution.
Vivo ranked fourth with 10 percent market share, below
Apple's 13 percent.
The growth among these younger vendors comes as Apple,
Xiaomi and others struggle to maintain momentum in a market
swamped with smartphones and fading economic growth.
Analysts say the newcomers run eye-catching marketing
gimmicks, including sponsorship with local TV shows, and have
extensive retail networks in lower-tier cities.
"There's only so much the international firms can do when it
comes to localized marketing in China," said Nicole Peng at
Canalys. "For foreign companies like Samsung, their marketing
strategies don't really cater to the Chinese consumer."
Sixth-ranked Samsung declined to comment.
Apple last week forecast a first revenue drop in 13 years
and posted the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the
Chinese market showed signs of weakening.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
China has nine of the world's top-12 smartphone brands, with
nearly a quarter of the market share, according to CounterPoint
Research, but turning that into volume sales beyond China will
be a challenge.
Overseas, Chinese brands lack strong distribution networks
and can run into intellectual property issues. OPPO is already
in several Asian and Middle East markets, while Vivo is in
Malaysia and India.
And at home, Chinese device buyers are notoriously fickle,
switching between brands in a cut-throat market. Regular price
wars have seen ZTE and Lenovo Group frequently swap
places in the sales rankings.
"The lines between 'high-end' and 'low-end' devices is
blurring, which leaves price as the sole differentiator for most
mass market buyers," said Sameer Singh, an analyst who blogs at
Tech-Thoughts.net.
"Brand image tends to be a lagging indicator of customer
experience, i.e. as the latter improves, so does word-of-mouth
and consequently brand image. I think that's what we're seeing
with Chinese brands today."
($1 = 6.5777 Chinese yuan renminbi)
